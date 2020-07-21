Zodiac: Release Date And Reail Information Here

Released on 28 February 2007, this movie is directed by David Fincher. The genre is a mystery thriller and it is based on the 1986 nonfiction book, Zodiac and Zodiac Unmasked, written by Robert Graysmith. The reviews for this movie were very good. It was nominated for many awards and David Fincher won the award for Best Director from Dublin Film Critics’ Circle in 2007. It made 84.8 million dollars in the box office

Plot

This is a story of a manhunt for a serial killer, Zodiac. It is set in the San Francisco Bay Area in the late 1960s and early 1970’. Zodiac was a criminal who had fun committing crimes. He once claimed to have killed 37 people. He taunted the police by sending them letters, bloodstained clothes, and mailing codes to newspapers.

This case became very popular. A political cartoonist Robert Graysmith rightly guesses that the killer’s identity is not in the letter. But he is not taken seriously by anyone, the police, crime reporters, no one. He continues his investigation. He devotes himself completely to finding the killer. His wife, Melanie leaves him and takes the children with her.

Robert finds himself alone. He writes a book about it. After 8 years, his book is successful and a bestseller. Then Mike Mageau identifies the killer from a police mugshot. The last part indicates that Zodiac dies before he is questioned, leaving the case open. This case remains the United States’ most infamous unsolved crimes. The movie got good feedback and was loved by many people.

