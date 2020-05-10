Zero seasons 2: Plot, Cast, Release Date And Recover All Favorite Storyline Here

- Advertisement -

A collection of Japanese light novels by Tappei Nagatsuki and illustrated by Shin’ichirō. The story centres on Subaru Natsuki, a hikikomori. He unexpectedly discovers himself relocated from grocery store to another place on his way back home.

Plot

The central protagonist, the reclusive fellow Subaru Natsuki. He’s dreamland towed. Wherever he goes to Emilia and discovers once he dies, he will go back to a very particular moment in time. After taking a shower with Roswaal, he is Emilia’s butler. Yet, after their fight at the imperial series, the link between Subaru and Emilia deteriorates. In the White Whale, Subaru and Rem rescue Emilia, where he admits his affection for Emilia.

Cast

Roughly all the main characters in Season 1 will shortly return to Re Zero Season two according to the news. The manufacturers can introduce a few more different roles in the upcoming season besides old figures.

Release date and Reception

The series had 1 million copies in print as of June 2016, over 2 million as of September 2016 and over 3.1 million as of May 2017, according to the Japanese light novel news website LN News. As of November 2019, the selling figure is around 4.6 million. The novel series was Japan’s fifth best-selling unique series from November 2015 to May 2016, selling 263,357 copies.

The series was named number one by the Japanese website Anime in a survey of 820 men! Anime!-Anime! Determining best spring 2016 series. Andy Hanley of the UK Anime Network rated the adaptation of the anime as one of the best shows of 2016. During 2016 the series became one of the 21st best-selling anime series on home video, selling approximately 68,791 Blu-ray and DVD packages.

The producers of this Japanese animated series had announced in March 2019 that they would renew the show for its next season. The producers may have reported supplying Re Zero Season 2, but the exact start date of the following season has not been declared.