Yuri On Ice Season 2: Release Date, Trailer, Plot And Added Storyline

Yuri On Ice Season 2 is long-awaited by a significant part of the international TV people group after the primary season of the Japanese anime set in the realm of international male figure skating surprised the web after it initially publicized what feels like always back in 2016.

The game’s anime rotates around on edge Japanese professional skater Yuri Katsuki, who is taken under the wing of his excellent example Russian figure-skating champion Victor Nikiforov, alongside youthful Russian skating wonder Yuri Plitsetsky. (Indeed, there are two characters named Yuri on this show.) The primary season follows both Yuris as they train to partake in the Figure Skating Grand Prix. Yuri On Ice is coordinated by Sayo Yamamoto and composed by Mitsurō Kubo.

Yuri On Ice Season 2 Release Date

Would we be able to perhaps get a Yuri On Ice Season 2 and a component film? More bizarre things have occurred. The film is set to make a big appearance at some point in 2019 (last time we heard). So we likely won’t get any word on a potential Season 2 discharge date until after that.

Meanwhile, the Season 1 Blu-beam/DVD came out from Funimation toward the start of 2019, so there’s that!

Yuri On Ice Season 2 Trailer

We don’t yet have an official trailer for Yuri On Ice Season 2, yet we do have this promotion for the Yuri On Ice Blu-Ray including an all-new everyday practice from Russian Yuri, which is quite entertaining.

Yuri On Ice Season 2 Plot

Even though we don’t have the foggiest idea. About the points of interest of the Yuri On Ice Season 2 plot. We can accept it would continue to centre around Yuri Katsuki. Fans have estimated that a second season may pit Yuri and Victor against one another on the Ice. Which would muddle their relationship, yet we’ll need to sit back and watch!

It isn’t easy to estimate what a Season 2 plot may resemble when we haven’t seen the film yet.