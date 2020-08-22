Home News YouTube Star Ashish Chanchlani Say Something To Recover About Covid-19 In Her...
YouTube Star Ashish Chanchlani Say Something To Recover About Covid-19 In Her Family how?

By- Raman Kumar
YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani took to Twitter to discuss a couple of weeks back many household members tested positive for coronavirus. This included dad, his mother, uncle, aunt, and nephew. He jumped to reveal this while his parents have recovered his uncle, nephew, cousin, and aunt brother are on the course of recovery.

In a succession of tweets, Chanchlani stated, “couple months back, my mummy and papa tested positive for Covid-19. Not merely mummy papa but my uncle, aunt, nephew Adi (yes little child ) & my cousin fighters out of ACV group jashan and tarnish tested positive for corona.”

 

I wanted to tell you about this at the very start, but me and my family decided not to disclose it soon. Few weeks back mummy and papa were tested positive for covid-19. Not only mummy papa but my uncle,aunt, my nephew Adi (yes that little kid) & even my cousin brothers from ACV team jashan and tanish tested positive for corona We got the permission for home quarantine for all of them except my chachu and chachi who were in the hospital. (Now they are back at home) We isolated Mummy, papa & adi in their rooms and took extreme care of them The first 2 days hit me and muski hard We were anxious and very scared, the thought of it sent shivers down our spine We were too emotional Hearing about it since last 4 months in news and seeing it up close and personal are 2 very different aspects of coronavirus. We are so lucky and blessed that my family did not face severe consequences, CANT EVEN IMAGINE WHAT POOR PEOPLE MUST BE GOING THROUGH. The person that helped the most was muskan, never in my life did i see this girl act so responsibly! Mummy papa kept telling me to work since last month, But in the middle of it i couldn’t bear it with all the anxiety and emotions so i decided to just go off internet Today i am very happy and proud to share a good news with you all : Mummy-Papa fought covid-19 like true warriors and have recovered from it. Chachu,Chachi,Aditya,Jashan & Tanni are recovering from it🙏 We all decided to disclose this news only when everyone recovered because this year already had a lot of bad news and we did not wanted to contribute more to it. The last weeks showed us a lot, it was a very moving time and it taught us to value the most important people of our lives. I request you all to take extreme precautions and be very cautious in this time.Please apna aur apne family ka dhyaan do I am hoping we all get a vaccine very soon so that no one else suffers this traumatizing pandemic. Mummy papa it feels good hugging you after so many days I LOVE YOU SO MUCH Thank you for being there everyone Take extreme care of your family. @anilchanchlani @deepachanchlani @missmcblush @jashansirwani @tanish_sirwani

He also added, “The very first two weeks hit me and muski difficult. We had been fearful and anxious; the idea of it sent shivers down our spine. We had been emotional. Now I’m pleased and pleased to share decent news with you: Mummy-Papa battled COVID-19 like warriors and have recovered from it. Chachu, Chachi, Aditya, Jashan & Tanni are recovering from it.”

“The very last weeks showed us a whole lot, and it instructed us to appreciate the most significant people in our lives,” he reasoned, asking his lovers to take”extreme steps and be very careful at this moment. I hope we get a vaccine quite soon so that nobody else endures this traumatizing pandemic.”

YouTube Star Ashish Chanchlani Say Something To Recover About Covid-19 In Her Family how?

Raman Kumar
