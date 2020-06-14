Young Justice Season 4 Is Returning To T.V. and Telling You About The Upcoming Season

- Advertisement -

Young Justice is an American animated Television series and revolves around the themes of superheroes, action, adventure, fantasy, and science fiction. Three seasons of this animated series released, and season 4 of the series has been in the talks for a while now. Watch the series on Netflix. Season 1 and 3 of the show each has 26 episodes while there are 20 episodes in Season 2. Season 1 released on November 26, 2010, and Season 2 released on April 28, 2012. The release of Season 3 episodes divided in two months, with the first 13 episodes released on January 4, 2019, and the rest 13 on July 2, 2019. Young Justice has received critical approval for its sensible and intricate storyline. It managed to score a 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, 8.9/10 on TV.Com and 8.6/10 on IMDb. It also scored the 20th place on IGN’s “Top 25 Comic Book Shows of All Time”. Season 2 garnered an audience of 1.9 million every Saturday aired on Cartoon Network. This proves that this show is worth the watch.



Young Justice Season 4 Cast

Although the official cast hasn’t yet been announced, the audience can expect the original cast to come back. This includes the voices of Jesse McCartney as Robin or Dick Grayson, Jason Spisak as Wally West, Nolan North as Superboy, Khary Payton as Kaldur’Ahm, or Aqualad and many more.

Young Justice Season 4 Plot



There have been talks that the new season will deal with several issues like meta-human trafficking and crossfire globalization. Besides these, we can expect it to as action-packed and emotion fuelled as usual, and the series anyway has been recognized for its complex storyline. Hence we can be assured the new season won’t disappoint us. Also, giving each character a challenging atmosphere will help immensely in their character development further.

The new season will apparently be dealing with a lot of real-life social issues, because let's face it, we all want our superheroes to take up causes dealing with the socio-political stuff that related to real incidences happening in today's world, isn't it?

Young Justice Season 4 Release Date

Season 4 of this popularly loved animated series announced on July 20, 2019, during the panel of D.C. Universe at San-Diego Comic-Con. Although an official release date hasn’t announced yet, we can expect it to release sometime by the end of 2020.

Fans following the series should tune in for further updates by the officials.