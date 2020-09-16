Home Netflix You Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And What You Can See...
You Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And What You Can See In the Other Season?

Rahul Kumar
Under a month after its season 2 release, Netflix has confirmed its commitment to You by minding the third season’s popular psychological-crime drama. It should not come as any specific surprise given that over 54 million people saw the next season.

The next season saw a change of scenery for Joe, moving out of the Big Apple, which is New York, to the Golden Coast of Los Angeles.

Changing his name to’Will,’ it did not take long until his new muse came, Love Quinn. Despite his decision to change his murderous manner, naturally, people just seemed to die around Joe. A climactic finale left fans wanting more, and happily, Netflix will be providing the merchandise eventually.

According to our sources, season 3, You were in”active growth” soon before its season two release date. Our sources also indicate that Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble will remain the showrunners for season 3, and it’s expected to be filmed in California once again.

You Season 3 Release Date

The splash screen of You confirmed the arrival in 2021, so we have to be patient with the official confirmation of the release. However, when in 2021? This really is the concerning factor, and we’re concluding that the series could property in March 2021. This could happen when the filming procedures are carried out on time.

You Season 3 Cast

  • Penn Badgley
  • Victoria Pedretti
  • James Scully
  • Robin Lord Taylor
  • Marielle Scott
  • Melanie Field
  • Charlie Barnett

You Season 3 Plot

The second season saw a massive twist at the end of this ninth episode as it was revealed that Love Quinn had murdered Delilah. Joe was out. He’d come by Love when she showed she was after he knew of his antics all along, but loved him all the same. She also revealed she framed her brother, Forty and killed his lover when they were teens.

Forty, oblivious of his sister’s actions, attempted to guard her against Joe but finally lead to his death. Trying to execute Joe, Forty was captured and killed by Officer Vasquez, who’d followed Delilah’s sister into Anavrin. With Forty’s attempted murder and Quinn’s money situation resolved, Joe was wiped off the suspect list for Henderson’s departure.

 

Rahul Kumar

