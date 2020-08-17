Home Netflix You Season 3 : Release date, Cast, Plot and some Expectations !!
You are a thrilling Psychological series on Netflix. It is a popular American Psychological thriller show. Its developers are Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti. Show’s coproducers include Warner Horizon, Aand E studios, and Alloy Entertainment. The show has two seasons one air on 9 September 2018 and another on 26 January 2019. So fans are desperate to know about season three of the show.

You Season 3 Release Date :

Your series has an excellent response. It has a limited audience lifetime. 43 million readers were listed for season 1 on Netflix exclusively. Netflix has already renewed the show for a third season. Manufacturing is going on since 7 February 2020. But currently is a delay due to the Corona pandemic and global lockdown. We will update if any new news arrives.

Expectations from Plot of You Season 3 :

Season 3 will surely contain enough thrill. While season 2 ends with many unanswered questions. Season three will also contain a new love obsession and a new world. At the end of the season, 2 Toe and his new neighbour were together. Now season 3 will answer Who was that neighbour? Is that his mom? And many other questions.

Expecting Cast for You Season 3 :

Badgley and Pedretti are the core stars and will repose their roles. Pen Badgely, Elizabeth Lail, Luca Padovan, Zach Cheery, Victoria Pedretti will also be there.

