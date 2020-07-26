You Season 3: Release date, Cast, Expected Plot And All Information Here!!

You is a thrilling psychological series on Netflix. It is an popular American psychological thriller. Creators of this show are Sera Gamble and Greg Bernalti. Co-producers include Warner Horizon, AE Studios and Alloy Entertainment. Till now it has 2 seasons , season one from 9 September 2018 to December 2018. While Season 2 from 26 December 2019.

You Season 3 Release date:

As official announcement , show is renewing for a third season. Because You series has an excellent response and a limited lifetime viewers. 43 million readers were recorded for Season one exclusively on Netflix. Netflix already renews season three on 14 Jan 2020. Manufacturing and filming is going on from 7 February 2020. But due to COVOID19 epidemic entertainment industry is just ceased. Expectations are that it may air till late 2021.

You Season 3 Plot

Season three will contain enough thrill. Second season ends with many unanswered questions. So third part will also contain a new love obsession and a new world. At the end of season two. Yoe and his new neighbour are together. Now season three will answer Who’s that neighbour ? Is it his mother? How extent will Joe try to get them ?

You Season 3 Cast

Main star cast of the series Badgley and Pedretti will reprise their roles. Other cast includes: Pen Badgley, Elizabeth Lail , Luca Padovan , Zach Cherry . Victoria Pedretti will also there with a prominent character.