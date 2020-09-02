You Season 3 :Release Date, Cast, And Future plans of this psychological show !!

- Advertisement -

You is a thrilling Psychological series on Netflix . It’s a popular American psychological thriller . Developer of the show are Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti . Co-producers of the series are Warner Horizon and A$E studios with Alloy entertainment . Till now the show has two seasons. Season one air on 9 September 2018 to December 2018 . While season two drop on 26 December 2019 . Audience and fans are desperate to know about the upcoming season of this show .

You Season 3 Release Date :

You series has an excellent response . It has a limited audience on life time . 43 a million readers were listed for season 3 on 14 January 2020. Season three’s manufacturing is going on since 7 February 2020 . But it has to halt due to global lockdown and Corona pandemic . We are expecting to look up the show some where around 2021 . Till now any news arrives stay tuned .

You season 3:Expectations from Plot

Season three will contain enough thrill. Season two ends with many unanswered questions . Season three will also contain a New Love Obsession and a New World . At the end of season two . How and his new neighbour are together . Now season three will answer . Who is that neighbour ? Is she his mother ? How extent will Joe try to get her ?

You Season 3 Cast details

Main cast Badgley and Pedretti will surely reprise their roles . Other cast members include : Pen Badgely , Elizabeth Lail , Luca Padovan , Zach Cherry , Victoria Pedretti .