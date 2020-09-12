Yellowstone Season 4: UPCOMING SCHEDULE, Release Date And Next Update Here!!!

- Advertisement -

Britannia celebrity Kelly Reilly has played the part of Beth Dutton from the modern Western play Yellowstone because 2018. From the season three finale, her personality’s life seemed to be in severe threat but is Beth Dutton alive or dead?

In the conclusion of Yellowstone time three, the Dutton family was ambushed by unidentified gunmen.

Not just were John (played by Kevin Costner) and Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) shot, a bomb went off at Beth’s office.

Since Beth was planning to leave the workplace, she obtained a bundle she promptly found suspicious.

But, it had been too late as Beth’s helper opened the bundle, triggering the explosion.

Jimmy Hurdstrom’s (Jefferson White) life was in danger after he had been thrown from a horse and was seen lying face down in the sand.

But while it appeared John and Kayce endured the assault, Beth’s destiny was left unidentified.

Ever since lovers have been concerned British celebrity Reilly won’t be reprising her role from the show’s fourth year.

With filming to the fourth outing underway in Montana and Utah, Reilly has not yet been seen on place, just fuelling fears she won’t be returning.

View this post on Instagram Swipe to see our incredible cast. 🔥 #YellowstoneTV A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) on Sep 8, 2020 at 11:15am PDT

However, what does this mean for Beth Dutton? Will she be making a comeback for season 4 – and so is she still living?

Kelly added into the rumour mill about her character’s destiny by posting a mysterious Instagram post following the show finale aired in August.

She posted an image of her Beth Dutton, together with the caption: “Thank you those who watched season 3. Hope you enjoy tonight’s finale. What a crazy ride it has been xx @yellowstone.”

What worried fans about Beth’s destiny were Reilly’s usage of the past tense from the article.

Fan’s instantly took to the comment section to commend Reilly’s functionality but also share their concern for Beth’s destiny.

1 fan commented: “I hope you lived.”

Another lover added: “Can’t imagine the show without Beth! I’m REALLY not liking that we must wait nearly a year to see it! Beautiful, lovely show…”

A third fan explained: “PALEZE state your words’ what a journey it has been’ isn’t your way of saying goodbye!!! NO!!!! You are just referring to this season, ideal???? [sic].”

OMG @Yellowstone Season 4 needs to be fast tracked!!! That Season 3 Cliffhanger just ain’t right🤬😂 pic.twitter.com/PkN30GZJ5b — RadioRey Buenrostro (@ReyLVRadio) September 7, 2020

Yellowstone lovers are optimistic Beth remains living.

But if Beth does reside, she’ll likely be severely injured in the burst when season four yields.

There’s also the chance Beth’s funeral and death might be the focus of the first couple of episodes, with the remainder of the year after the Dutton family as they seek revenge.