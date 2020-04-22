Yamaha WR 155R Could Hit The Indian Roads In 2021

- Advertisement -

Yamaha is currently working to establish its bike in India.

As per a ZigWheels report, the Japanese automaker is expected to deliver the experience tourer to our beaches in 2021.

The WR 155R is powered with precisely the same 155cc motor that we’ve observed on its cousin, the Yamaha R15.

Here are additional details:

Check out the Yamaha WR 155R:

The Yamaha WR 155R sits to a semi-double-cradle frame and has a simple layout with glossy body panels, a narrow chair, an under-seat exhaust, and spoked wheels.

The chair’s elevated height, adequate ground clearance, rugged tires, and also lighter kerb weight (134kg) make it appropriate for off-roading.

What’s more, the motorcycle homes a fully-digital tool console also contains a fuel tank capacity of 8.1 litres.

Power and performance

The Yamaha WR 155R brings electricity. This engine is capable of generating 16.7PS of highest power and 14.3Nm of torque.

Yamaha WR 155R: Over the Street

In the safety department, the India-specific Yamaha WR 155R will come equipped with disk brakes on back wheels and front, together with ABS for efficiency.

Forks will manage the suspension responsibilities on the experience tourer onto the back on the front along with also a unit.

How far does it cost?

Yamaha will show this WR 155R’s availability and pricing information in a subsequent stage at India. But taking a look at the specifications, the bicycle is very likely to be priced upwards of Rs. 1.50 lakh from the nation.