Xiaomi tipped to launch Redmi Note 9 Pro Max with 108MP camera: Everything you Want to know

- Advertisement -

Xiaomi is set to start its brand new collection of smartphones on March 12. The Redmi Notice 9 series will be published in an event as shown earlier

HIGHLIGHTS

Xiaomi on March 12 will establish three mobiles

The smartphones which will launch on March 12 are Redmi Notice 9, 9 Guru and 9 Guru Max

Redmi Notice 9 Guru Max will reportedly comprise a 108MP camera.

Xiaomi is set to start its collection of smartphones on March 12. The Redmi Notice 9 series will be published at an event as shown earlier. Following several confirmed cases of coronavirus, the occasion that was supposed to take place was canceled. But, a hint dropped. According to reports the Notice 9 series Note 9, Professional will include 3 mobiles like the 9 and Note 9 Guru Max.

On Monday, Manu Kumar Jain dropped clues about the 3 mobiles which are tipped to start using emoticons. Of Redmi tweeted stating that the phones are going to have the best battery life on Redmi not, the official manage in a different tweet. Xiaomi was teasing as the time regarding the 108MP cellphone and the Redmi Notice 9 Guru Max will comprise the 108MP camera if tipsters must be considered.

Tipster Mukul Sharma week affirmed that three mobiles will be launched by Xiaomi and a few of them are going to be known as the Xiaomi Redmi Notice 9 Pro along with another two are the Redmi Notice 9 Guru and the Redmi Notice 9.

As per a tip on Weibo, MediaTek Dimensity will powers the Redmi Notice 9 Guru 800 chip while the Snapdragon 720G chip might not drive the Redmi note 9. There has not been any revelation concerning the Redmi Notice 9 Guru Max’s chip.

All of the phones below the Redmi Note9 series will contain the navigation system. Interestingly, the lineup of mobiles such as Realme 6 Pro and the Realme X50 both are equipped with navigation platform that was NavIC.

Following the escapes, a set up will be featured by the Redmi Note 9 Guru. Instead of the typical layout, the Redmi Note 9 may include a camera foundation. There is A flash also placed beneath the camera box. A cutout is on Redmi Notice 9 Pro’s screen. There’s not been any revelation concerning the cost.