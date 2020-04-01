Home Technology Xiaomi tipped to launch Redmi Note 9 Pro Max with 108MP camera:...
Technology

Xiaomi tipped to launch Redmi Note 9 Pro Max with 108MP camera: Everything you Want to know

By- Raman Kumar
Xiaomi is set to start its brand new collection of smartphones on March 12. The Redmi Notice 9 series will be published in an event as shown earlier

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Xiaomi on March 12 will establish three mobiles
  • The smartphones which will launch on March 12 are Redmi Notice 9, 9 Guru and 9 Guru Max
  • Redmi Notice 9 Guru Max will reportedly comprise a 108MP camera.

Xiaomi is set to start its collection of smartphones on March 12. The Redmi Notice 9 series will be published at an event as shown earlier. Following several confirmed cases of coronavirus, the occasion that was supposed to take place was canceled. But, a hint dropped. According to reports the Notice 9 series Note 9, Professional will include 3 mobiles like the 9 and Note 9 Guru Max.

On Monday, Manu Kumar Jain dropped clues about the 3 mobiles which are tipped to start using emoticons. Of Redmi tweeted stating that the phones are going to have the best battery life on Redmi not, the official manage in a different tweet. Xiaomi was teasing as the time regarding the 108MP cellphone and the Redmi Notice 9 Guru Max will comprise the 108MP camera if tipsters must be considered.

Tipster Mukul Sharma week affirmed that three mobiles will be launched by Xiaomi and a few of them are going to be known as the Xiaomi Redmi Notice 9 Pro along with another two are the Redmi Notice 9 Guru and the Redmi Notice 9.

As per a tip on Weibo, MediaTek Dimensity will powers the Redmi Notice 9 Guru 800 chip while the Snapdragon 720G chip might not drive the Redmi note 9. There has not been any revelation concerning the Redmi Notice 9 Guru Max’s chip.

All of the phones below the Redmi Note9 series will contain the navigation system. Interestingly, the lineup of mobiles such as Realme 6 Pro and the Realme X50 both are equipped with navigation platform that was NavIC.

Following the escapes, a set up will be featured by the Redmi Note 9 Guru. Instead of the typical layout, the Redmi Note 9 may include a camera foundation. There is A flash also placed beneath the camera box. A cutout is on Redmi Notice 9 Pro’s screen. There’s not been any revelation concerning the cost.

Raman Kumar
Raman is associated with Moscoop for a long time as an International Author now he is Owner and has a keen interest in sharing news and leaks related to smartphones and gadgets. You can reach him at [email protected]

The mystery collection, based on the...
