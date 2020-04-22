Home Technology Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition Smartphone Will Be Launched On This Day,...
Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition Smartphone Will Be Launched On This Day, Know Possible Price And Specification

Smartphone maker Xiaomi (Xioami) is about to launch Mi 10 Youth Edition, the latest smartphone of the Mi 10 series in China. This information has been obtained from a media report. According to the report, the company will launch this smartphone in the Chinese market on April 27. Apart from this, the MIUI 12 operating system will also be introduced. At the same time, users are expected to get a strong processor, camera, and HD display on this smartphone. Let us know that the company had earlier launched the Mi 10, Mi 10 Lite, and 10 Pro in the European market.

MI10 Youth Edition Report

According to Chinese tech site Weibo, the company will launch the Mi 10 Youth Edition smartphone on April 27. Apart from this, the MIUI 12 operating system will also be launched. Apart from this, the company has also shared a poster about this phone, in which the back panel is visible.

Mi 10 Youth Edition potential information

According to the leaked report, the company will launch the Mi 10 Youth Edition with White Peach, Blueberry Mint, Milk Green, and Peach Grapefruit color options. Apart from this, users are expected to get a 4,160 mAh battery in this smartphone. However, other features of this smartphone have not been reported.

Mi 10 Youth Edition Possible Price

If sources are to be believed, the company will keep the price of Youth Edition in the budget range i.e. 10,000 to 15,000 rupees. However, information about the real price and features of this smartphone will be available only after launching.

Mi 10 and 10 Pro

Let us tell you that Xiaomi had earlier launched the Mi 10, Mi 10 Lite, and 10 Pro in the European market. Talking about the features of Mi 10 Lite, users have got this smartphone 6.57 inch full HD + AMOLED display. Apart from this, the company has supported the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor and four cameras in this smartphone.

