Wynonna Earp season 4: cancelled+ renewed will it come back

Wynonna Earp:

Wynonna Earp is a supernatural Western horror television series developed by Emily Andras. The Canadian-American production is based on comic book series by Beau Smith.

There is a sharp fall of various ratings to this show on multiple platforms. The third season of Wynonna Earp averaged a 0.11 rating on 18-49 demographic and 472000 views. Compared to season two, that is down by 6% in demographic and down by 5% in pictures.

Wynonna Earp season 4:

There will be the fourth season of a popular series based on IDW concreted announced by Beau Smith. IDW Entertainment, in partnership with SyFy, space, sven24 films said that production on season four is scheduled to begin later this year for premiere in summer 2020 on SyFy in the United States and space in Canada.

The plot of Wynonna Earp:

Wynonna Earp is a SyFy horror western series; it stars Melanie Scrofana in the title role, Shamier Anderson, Tim Rozon and Dominique. The story centres on Lawman Wyatt Earp’s demon-fighting great-grand-daughter who inherited his abilities and his legendary gun. As a special agent of US Marshal secret Black Badge Division, Wynonna works with her sister, Agent Xavier, Doc Holliday to end the Erp curse.

