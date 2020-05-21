WTF Just Happened In ‘Manifest’ Season 2?Click Here And Know The All Updates

- Advertisement -

A show about a plane magically reappearing after more than five years seems like a simple concept. However, Manifest has proven that it knows how to keep the show interesting as it ends a quite explosive season 2. The NBC drama has us sitting with our open, and we’re still not 100% sure exactly what we watched.

Massive Manifest season 2 spoilers below!

We are confused as to if everybody is alive or dead, Having a piece of Flight 828 getting pulled out of the water. Additionally, the three offenders that ought to be at the lake’s bottom have vanished into thin air. And of course, Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) killed The Important (Elizabeth Marvel).

Season 2 of Manifest ended up just as confusing of a finale as season one, so we have to dive into what just occurred and what this implies for season 3.

Cal (Jack Messina) get stored, Zeke (Matt Long) dies and comes back to life

The thought of an eventual death was lingering since the start of year one for all the passengers of Flight 828. They believed they would die if they talked about the investigation. Then dies by drowning on a sidewalk free of water.

Quickly the group realizes they set to expire on June 2nd, 2024, as Cal affirms that with a vision of their deaths. For Zeke who appeared in a remote cabin and disappeared while hiking, his death has been set for December 2019. However, before Zeke dies of hyperthermia, he dives to a frozen lake to rescue Cal because he had been called to perform.

Minutes after dying, Zeke comes back to life as nothing happened. With this new information, Ben (Josh Dallas) determines that the group can prevent death, provided that they hear the callings they get to help others. We guess.

Hopefully, this is the truth, and we are going to get there come to a happy end in 2024. But Zeke was just frozen for a season. Just because this exercised for Zeke doesn’t mean our beloved Flight all 828 passengers will be able to live.

Saanvi tries to find peace but ends up murdering instead

It’s no surprise that the medical research is hoping to medically research what is causing these”callings” the passengers are experiencing. There is unquestionably a mutation within their bloodstream, but before Saanvi could really find a remedy for stated mutation, the Major swooped in and cut her credentials.

This is twice upsetting as the Major already broke Saanvi’s confidence earlier in Manifest season 2 pretending to be her therapist but only wanted to get advice. Saanvi reaches out to Vance (Daryl Edwards), the NSA manager in charge of the case, who reveals the Major is doing her research on the mutations.

Desperate for answers, Saanvi arms herself and paths the Major down. But when the antidote breaks, Saanvi is left with a dead body on her hands. Of course, not before she found out that the Major wants to weaponize the mutation and infect people with the blood to replicate the exact mutation.

Now, there’s a hell of a lot that we’re going to have to deal with come season 3. Can Vance shield Saanvi and cover the Major’s death? Will he end up taking the fall for it? How will this impact Saanvi’s health? And possibly the most important question of all: what exactly does this mean to your mutation research?

The tail of Flight 828 seems in the water

There is no way Ben along with the wing of the airplane being found in the water is a coincidence. We know when the passengers die, they’ll die earlier: in a plane explosion. So is the tail just like Zeke slowly but surely got frostbitten?

Or is this something deeper? The plane blew up by the pilot’s end on the tarmac, so this is from that explosion, and somebody’s trying to send a message. This wasn’t the first episode Ben saw the plane blowing up in flames, it was only the first time he saw the calling that is complete. We know this is far from the conclusion of this mystery.

Cal is saved from the drug heads, who evaporate into thin air

When Zeke dove into the water to rescue Cal, he abandoned the three kidnappers from the water to freeze to death. Serves them right, kidnapping a kid because their stash got stolen. But when police went to search the water to the three guys, no bodies turned out.

This may be the mystery to solve, but it is probably that as we’ve seen the three-drug heads are now going to be undergoing the same life or death callings. Whether they know their lesson and try to help people, or if they use this to create more injury, we will just have to await Manifest season 3 to view.