World War Z 2: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot, And Every Detail You Need to Know !!!

World war Z 2 came out seven years ago, and it’s been almost as long since Paramount was said to be working on a sequel.

The zombie movie, based on the novel of the same name by Max Brooks, was a surprise hit at the box office with more than $500 million worldwide. The appetite was clearly there for a sequel, so why hasn’t it happened yet?

Perhaps it’ll just be like the first movie, and a troubled development phase will eventually lead to an actual sequel happening. However, we hate to say it, but it looks like it’s a distant possibility right now.

But don’t completely lose hope! Co-producer Jeremy Kleiner said in January 2020 that a sequel could become a reality ‘someday.’

“We love Max Brooks’ book. We love the universe of it. It doesn’t feel like World War Z is done and over with,” he explained, which is vague enough to leave us hopeful that it’s World War Z 2 could happen one day.

When that day remains to be seen, but like the zombies in the movie, the sequel could rise from the dead, and if it does, it would have had a long journey to the screen.

World War Z 2 Release date

At one point, the sequel was scheduled for release in 2017, but that time came and went without production even having begun.

The shooting was then expected to begin in autumn 2018 after it was pushed back thanks to Brad Pitt signing up for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

But then came the news that the sequel was delayed yet again as Paramount has halted pre-production on the sequel, reportedly because China – one of the world’s biggest movie markets – has a ban on zombie movies, making a sequel a risky prospect.

So as of right now, the sequel is deader than a zombie that’s been shot in the head, but you never know, it might still be reanimated in the future.

World War Z 2 Cast: Who’s in World War Z 2?

If the sequel does happen, Brad Pitt is onboard to reprise his starring role as former United Nations investigator and brave zombie fighter Gerry Lane. Still, maybe that’ll change depending on when or if a filming date is confirmed.

In May 2016, Mireille Enos confirmed that she would return as his wife, Karin Lane. It’s not clear where things stand almost four years later, and, unsurprisingly, no other casting has been announced.

World War Z 2 Plot: What’s World War Z 2 going to be about?

The first movie was only loosely based on the bestselling novel of the same name by writer Max Brooks (the son of Anne Bancroft and Mel Brooks, FYI), so predicting the sequel plot is a tricky business.

The original globe-trotting movie ended with a glimmer of hope for mankind’s survival against the undead hordes, but as Gerry Lane says at the end of the film, there’s still much left to be done.

The novel, whose story spans the globe and stretches into a political future much changed by the zombie pandemic, offers plenty of material for the filmmakers to draw on.

“A lot of stones have been laid,” said Fincher in November 2017. “We’re just deconstructing it right now against the mythology that exists to see where we can go.”

As they left it, the remnants of humanity had discovered how to pass “unseen” among the infected – by infecting themselves with fatal but curable diseases – but the world remained overrun.

In World War Z 2 we’d expect to see the fightback begin, but whether that fight again actually starts remains to be seen…