World War Z 2: Plot, Cast, Release Date And Which you need to know

By- Sundari P.M
The movie is about a zombie breakout which happens in metropolitan cities. When the zombies attack humans, they eventually turn themselves into zombies. The movie is based on the book of the same name written by Max Brooks. The movie released seven years back and was a massive hit with box office worth more than $500 million worldwide. Since the movie was received everyone has been expecting the sequel of the movie. It seems like the plan is about to be dropped but nothing has been officially confirmed till now.

Co-producer Jeremy said, “We love Max Brooks’ book. We love the universe of it. It doesn’t feel like World War Z is done and over with,” It gives us little hope that there will be a sequel. The sequel was scheduled in 2017 but the sequel was pushed back as Brad Pitt was working in ‘Once upon a time in Hollywood’. It is also mentioned that Paramount halted the pre-production as China banned zombie-related movies which will affect the profit of the movie.

The prequel ended with hope and humanity. The sequel would continue and focus on the political future of the world after the zombie apocalypse. The storyline of the sequel has not been revealed yet as there is no confirmation about the movie.

A cast of the movie:

There is no confirmation about the sequel. But it happens the one person we are looking up to, yes definitely is Brad Pitt. Gary Lane, James Lane, Mireille Enos, James Badge Dane, and Daniella Kertesz Segen are expected in the sequel.
We can also expect an interesting new cast in the movie.

Release date and trailer:

There is no confirmation about the release date of the movie yet. All the plans have been given up in years due to various reasons. As for now, the production has not yet started so fans are worried if the sequel will happen. We have to wait about anything till we get confirmation from the team.
There is no trailer available for now, for the sequel.

