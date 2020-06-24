World War  Z 2: Plot, Cast, expected release date and all the latest information about the movie

World War Z is a 2013 American zombie apocalypse action movie. Marc Forster directed the film. The movie was a massive hit of all the zombie movies and grossed over $540 million in the box office. World War Z was very much praised for its realistic visuals and an also amazing performance by Brad Pitt. The movie was also criticized for its anti-climax scenes and outdated CGI. Aside from all the criticism, the film has a huge fan base, and fans have been waiting for the release of the sequel. In 2019, it was also said that the sequel was cancelled due to budget issues. We have got all the latest information about the movie.

The plot of the movie:

The movie is about Gerry Lane, a UN worker and his family going through a zombie apocalypse and other people. World War Z is based on a 2006 novel. The movie further moves along with how the family and other people get away with the zombies. Co-producer Jeremy said, “We love Max Brooks’ book. We love the universe of it. It doesn’t feel like World War Z is done and over with,” This gives us a hope that there might be a sequel.

The cast of the movie:

There is no confirmation about the sequel. But it happens the one person we want to see is, yes definitely is Brad Pitt. Gary Lane, James Lane, Mireille Enos, James Badge Dane, and Daniella Kertesz Segen are expected.

We can also expect an impressive new cast in the movie.

Release date and Trailer:

The movie is kept delayed for budget issues and because Brad Pitt was busy working on other films. Now there is no possibility of production due to the global pandemic, and the release of the movie might be delayed further. The fans are also worried that the sequel might be cancelled. It is rumoured that the film is cancelled as China has cancelled zombie movies and is a vast market. We have to wait until we get the latest information about the movie.



There is no official trailer available for World War Z 2.