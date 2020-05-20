World war Z 2: Interesting plot lines, Release date, Trailer, Interesting cast and characters

- Advertisement -

World war z is one of the American horror films. There were so many fan clubs for his series. This film is directed by Marc Forster. This film is not only a horror film and it also includes thrilling and action. The music of this film is composed by Marco Beltrami and this film is also one of the popular films. The screenplay of this film is done by Mathew Michael Carnahan, Drew, Goddard, and Damon Lindelof. There was a huge production team for this film and this film is based on one of the novels.

World War Z 2; Release date

This film is one of the zombie films and World war Z 2 is released in The year of 2013.people are eagerly waiting to watch the 2nd part of this film. There is no confirmed release date regarding the release date of World war Z 2. The expected release date will be in the year 2020 or the middle year of 2021.

Due to the pandemic effect of COVID-19, the information regarding this film is delayed. Yet, we have to wait for the exact release date for this marvelous film.

Interesting cast and characters about World war Z 2;

There were so many interesting and starring characters who played Their role well in this film.

Some of the interesting characters namely,Brad Pitt as Gerry Lane, Mireille Enos as Karin Lane, Daniella Kertesz as seen, James badge dale as the captain spoke, Mathew Fox as an air force pararescueman, Fana Mokoena as Thierry Umutoni, David Andrews as U.S Naval commander, Ruth Nega, Moritz bleibtreu, Eric Michels as James, etc…

And these characters will be back in the second part of World war Z 2.yet, we have to wait for the new characters for this film.

Trailer

There is no official announcement regarding the trailer. Yet, we have to wait and watch the film.

Plotlines

We all know about the interesting storylines of World war Z.There is no official plot regarding this wonder-full film. Yet, we have to wait for the plot lines.