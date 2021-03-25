Work From Home And Back Pain: Vajrasana Improves From Back Pain To Digestion, It Makes Bones Strong And Increases Blood Circulation.

Most people doing work from home are struggling with back pain. Due to sitting in the same place continuously, there are problems in digesting food. It can be improved with yoga. Vijayan can increase blood circulation and strengthen the bones of the legs and spine. Yoga expert Dr. Nilofar is telling you the right way to do it and the 5 big benefits of this yoga …

How To Do Vajrasana

1. This easy should be done in meditation posture. Keep your eyes closed while practicing this easy meditation posture.

2. To do this easily, first of all, spread both your legs in front and sit up straight.

3. your hands close to the hips and take care not to put body weight on your hands. This mudra is called dandasana.

4. Now bend your right leg and place it under your right hip. Now bend your left leg and keep it under your left hip.

5. Make sure that your thighs are contiguous and your thumbs are joined together.

6. Now place your hands on your knees, making sure your chin is parallel to the ground.

7. Keep your spine straight and leave your body loose. Now breathe normally and be comfortable for a while.

8. After remaining in Vajrasana for some time, bend your body to the right and straighten your left leg.

9. Now bending your body to the left, straighten your right leg and rest again in the posture of Dandasana.

Know Its Benefits From Yoga Expert Dr. Nilofar-

Improves Digestion: Vajrasana improves digestion by increasing your digestive function.

Strengthens the feet: It also strengthens the thighs and calves by strengthening the nerves of the feet.

Improves Body Posture: It helps in keeping the spine firm and keeps it straight.

Relieves back pain: By doing this asana regularly, it relieves back pain and sciatica.

Caution: Do not do this asana if you have knee pain or an ankle injury. People who have problems with piles should not perform Vajrasana