Home TV Show WILL WE GET TO SEE EMRAAN HASHMI AGAIN IN ACTION? KNOW ALL...
TV Show

WILL WE GET TO SEE EMRAAN HASHMI AGAIN IN ACTION? KNOW ALL ABOUT BARD OF BLOOD: SEASON 2

By- Tejeshwani Singh

Bard of Blood is a seven-episode spy thriller web series, which is based on the novel with the same name, written by Bilal Siddiqi in 2015. It is sponsored by Ribhu Dasgupta and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. 

PLOT OF THE FIRST SEASON OF BARD OF BLOOD

Bard of Blood was premiered on 27th September 2019 and starring Emraan Hashmi with Kirti Kulhari, Vineet Kumar Singh, Jaideep Ahlawat and Sobhita Dhulipala. 

The story involves an Ex-RAW agent. It follows four Indian Intelligence Officers of Indian Intelligence Wing (IIW), who are compromised before they could transfer essential information to India. They get seized and are about to be beheaded.

The screenplay, which was written, has a gripping storyline that manages to give a thrilling ride to its viewers. Though the series has loads of thrill, suspense, and compelling action, making the series a must-watch. 

CAST OF BARD OF BLOOD SEASON 2

The cast of the first season will most likely return.

  • Emraan Hashmi is Kabir Anand/Adonis
  • Vineet Kumar Singh as Veere Singh
  • Sobhita Dhulipala as Isha Khanna
  • Danish Husain as Mullah Khalid
  • Ajay Mahendru as Rehmat Khatib
  • Ashish Nijhawan as Aftab Khalid
  • Shaman Ahmed as Qasim Baluchi
  • Jaideep Ahlawat as Tanveer Shehzad
  • Rajit Kapur as Sadiq Sheikh
  • Kirti Kulkarni as Jannat Marri
  • Abhishek Khan as Nusrat Bashir Marri
  • Shishir Sharma as Arun Joshi
  • Amit Bimrot as Nihar Gupta
  • Sohum Shah as Vikramjeet
  • Shruti Marathe as Neeta
  • Kallirroi Tziafeta as Jessica Parker
  • Nikita Sharma, Tanveer, and Hashvardhan Singh 

RELEASE DATE

Bard of Blood might release around September 2020, but because of Covid-19, nothing finalized yet.

The reviews for the first season were so exceptional that viewers are eagerly waiting for the second one. However, viewers are waiting to see Emraan Hashmi in action again. But no official announcements made yet. 

So, don’t wait up & Netflix it now.

Also Read:  Overlord Season 4 Is Confirmed, Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Updates
Also Read:  Made In Abyss Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Trailer And Everything you know So Far
Tejeshwani Singh

Must Read

The Stranger 2 Release Date, Cast , Plot, Trailer And What Should You Know As A Fan?

TV Show Tejeshwani Singh -
Have you all already watched the recently released Netflix series "The Stranger"? And now waiting for the second season of it..... Then the good news...
Read more

Duke Nukem: Release Date And Real Invention Related Here

Gaming Tejeshwani Singh -
Duke Nukem is a video game series created by 3D Realms. The series was initially developed for personal computers but later went on to...
Read more

Fast and Furious 9 – As a fan of F9 let’s know about the Release Date, Cast, Plot and Trailer.

Movies Tejeshwani Singh -
Fast and Furious 9 About the film (alternatively known as Fast & Furious 9) is an upcoming American action film directed by Justin Lin and...
Read more

Final Fantasy 7: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All That You Have To Know!!

Gaming Tejeshwani Singh -
Final Fantasy VII, the seventh installment in the Final Fantasy series, is a role-playing video game originally released in 1997. It was published in...
Read more

Diablo 4: Releasing date, Characters, Classes and Everything

Gaming Tejeshwani Singh -
Diablo 4 was officially announced at BlizzCon 2019. Many rumours were heard about the approaching of Diablo 4 and Blizzard finally gives us some...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 Moscoop | Designed by Shaurya Infosoft Pvt. Ltd.