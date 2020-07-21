WILL WE GET TO SEE EMRAAN HASHMI AGAIN IN ACTION? KNOW ALL ABOUT BARD OF BLOOD: SEASON 2

Bard of Blood is a seven-episode spy thriller web series, which is based on the novel with the same name, written by Bilal Siddiqi in 2015. It is sponsored by Ribhu Dasgupta and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment.
PLOT OF THE FIRST SEASON OF BARD OF BLOOD
Bard of Blood was premiered on 27th September 2019 and starring Emraan Hashmi with Kirti Kulhari, Vineet Kumar Singh, Jaideep Ahlawat and Sobhita Dhulipala.
The story involves an Ex-RAW agent. It follows four Indian Intelligence Officers of Indian Intelligence Wing (IIW), who are compromised before they could transfer essential information to India. They get seized and are about to be beheaded.
The screenplay, which was written, has a gripping storyline that manages to give a thrilling ride to its viewers. Though the series has loads of thrill, suspense, and compelling action, making the series a must-watch.
CAST OF BARD OF BLOOD SEASON 2
The cast of the first season will most likely return.
- Emraan Hashmi is Kabir Anand/Adonis
- Vineet Kumar Singh as Veere Singh
- Sobhita Dhulipala as Isha Khanna
- Danish Husain as Mullah Khalid
- Ajay Mahendru as Rehmat Khatib
- Ashish Nijhawan as Aftab Khalid
- Shaman Ahmed as Qasim Baluchi
- Jaideep Ahlawat as Tanveer Shehzad
- Rajit Kapur as Sadiq Sheikh
- Kirti Kulkarni as Jannat Marri
- Abhishek Khan as Nusrat Bashir Marri
- Shishir Sharma as Arun Joshi
- Amit Bimrot as Nihar Gupta
- Sohum Shah as Vikramjeet
- Shruti Marathe as Neeta
- Kallirroi Tziafeta as Jessica Parker
- Nikita Sharma, Tanveer, and Hashvardhan Singh
RELEASE DATE
Bard of Blood might release around September 2020, but because of Covid-19, nothing finalized yet.
The reviews for the first season were so exceptional that viewers are eagerly waiting for the second one. However, viewers are waiting to see Emraan Hashmi in action again. But no official announcements made yet.
So, don’t wait up & Netflix it now.