WILL WE GET TO SEE EMRAAN HASHMI AGAIN IN ACTION? KNOW ALL ABOUT BARD OF BLOOD: SEASON 2

Bard of Blood is a seven-episode spy thriller web series, which is based on the novel with the same name, written by Bilal Siddiqi in 2015. It is sponsored by Ribhu Dasgupta and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment.

PLOT OF THE FIRST SEASON OF BARD OF BLOOD

Bard of Blood was premiered on 27th September 2019 and starring Emraan Hashmi with Kirti Kulhari, Vineet Kumar Singh, Jaideep Ahlawat and Sobhita Dhulipala.

The story involves an Ex-RAW agent. It follows four Indian Intelligence Officers of Indian Intelligence Wing (IIW), who are compromised before they could transfer essential information to India. They get seized and are about to be beheaded.

The screenplay, which was written, has a gripping storyline that manages to give a thrilling ride to its viewers. Though the series has loads of thrill, suspense, and compelling action, making the series a must-watch.

CAST OF BARD OF BLOOD SEASON 2

The cast of the first season will most likely return.

Emraan Hashmi is Kabir Anand/Adonis

Vineet Kumar Singh as Veere Singh

Sobhita Dhulipala as Isha Khanna

Danish Husain as Mullah Khalid

Ajay Mahendru as Rehmat Khatib

Ashish Nijhawan as Aftab Khalid

Shaman Ahmed as Qasim Baluchi

Jaideep Ahlawat as Tanveer Shehzad

Rajit Kapur as Sadiq Sheikh

Kirti Kulkarni as Jannat Marri

Abhishek Khan as Nusrat Bashir Marri

Shishir Sharma as Arun Joshi

Amit Bimrot as Nihar Gupta

Sohum Shah as Vikramjeet

Shruti Marathe as Neeta

Kallirroi Tziafeta as Jessica Parker

Nikita Sharma, Tanveer, and Hashvardhan Singh

RELEASE DATE

Bard of Blood might release around September 2020, but because of Covid-19, nothing finalized yet.

The reviews for the first season were so exceptional that viewers are eagerly waiting for the second one. However, viewers are waiting to see Emraan Hashmi in action again. But no official announcements made yet.

So, don’t wait up & Netflix it now.