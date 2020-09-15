Will There Be An Elementary Season 8? Latest Updates

- Advertisement -

The concluding episode of Elementary is fast approaching, and with it comes the question: is this the end for CBS’ version of Sherlock Holmes?

Elementary year seven is concluding after seven seasons, but what does the future hold for CBS’ variant of Sherlock Holmes? In 2012, another updated version of the most well-known detective in the world, Sherlock Holmes, premiered in CBS, branded Elementary. Unlike BBC’s version, this show was set in New York City, and John Watson was altered for Dr Joan Watson (Lucy Liu), among other changes to Sherlock himself.

Elementary’sSherlock Holmes (played by Jonny Lee Miller) is recovering from drug addiction and now working for the New York Police Department as consulting detective. His right-hand, Joan Watson, started because his sober companion (hired by Holmes’ dad ) and became his apprentice, even though she’s taken independent cases sometimes. During seven seasons, Elementary comprised some of the most well-known characters in Holmes’ universe, for example, Mycroft Holmes, Ms Hudson, and Jamie Moriarty (female version of his archenemy James Moriarty).

Miller’s take on the personality is already the celebrity with the most appearances as Sherlock in film and TV by far, with over 150 episodes to date. Still, he is not likely to have considerably longer in part. Together with the season finale fast approaching, here is what is happening with Sherlock and Watson in Elementary year seven and outside.

Elementary Season 7 Is Final Season?

On December 2018, CBS announced that season 7 of Elementary are the final one, with a total of 13 episodes, making it the show’ shortest period. Season 6 was originally thought to be the last one, as it’d just 13 episodes, but CBS afterwards ordered eight extra episodes and renewed the series to get a shorter and last season. Although season 6 finale could have functioned as a definitive conclusion to the series, the network chose to give the authors a chance to finish the arcs of the personalities properly – and judging from the name of the last episode, “Their Last Bow”, it all points in the start getting the ending that it deserves, with a generous dose of references to the source.

Why Elementary Season 8 Won’t Happen?

Every TV series, even the most prosperous ones, have a life span, and the time has come for Elementary to finish. Ratings have been heading down for a couple of seasons. With all the contracts of the main stars allegedly coming to an end, the show has been preparing the ground for its last episodes for a little while now, and it is too late for CBS to change its mind or for a different network (or streaming service) to pick it up. Jonny Lee Miller doesn’t have any upcoming projects (yet), but Lucy Liu does have a hectic schedule, making an eighth season difficult even when the system did need more. She’s starring in a new CBS series titled Why Women Kill, premiering on CBS All Access on precisely the same day the last episode of Elementary is set to the atmosphere.

Elementary is just one of the best TV adaptations of Sherlock Holmes up to now, managing to maintain the gist of the most important character as well as a few of its darkest traits, which are usually modulated when adapting it into TV or the big screen. Hopefully, the last episode will give it the closed it deserves and won’t leave fans with a cliffhanger.