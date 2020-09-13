Will There be a The Misery Index Season 3? Cast, Plot And Details

- Advertisement -

‘The Misery Index’, which draws inspiration from the card game’Shit Happens’, is a rib-cracking-ly humorous game show that airs on TBS. Developed by Andy Breckman (‘Monk’ and’The Good Cop’), it intends to rank humiliation, embarrassment, and overall misery, on a scale of 1 to 100. Due to the hilarious format, the first period of the show was well-received by lovers. Consequently, on December 3, 2019, it was renewed for a second season, which dropped in May 2020. If you would like to find out more about the future of this series, read on!

The Misery Index Season 3 Release Date:

‘The Misery Index’ year 2 premiered on May 14, 2020, on TBS. After airing 10, half-hour episodes, it ended on July 16, 2020. This specific game show is a favourite among fans because it leans toward guffaws compared to the gameplay. And that doesn’t need to unwind while laughing along to ridiculous humour? This is the exact reason why season 2 enjoyed the same amount of support as its predecessor. Therefore, we’re hopeful that TBS will greenlight the show for yet another season. After that happens, we could expect ‘The Misery Index’ period 3 to premiere sometime in early 2021.

The Misery Index Season 3 Cast:

Jameela Jamil of ‘The Good Place’ fame serves as the host for both seasons of ‘The Misery Index’. She’s previously presented ‘The Official Chart’ and’The Official Chart Update’. Jamil is joined by none other than The Tenderloins comedy troupe, consisting of Brian “Q” Quinn, James “Murr” Murray, Joe Gatto, and Sal Vulcano. The stars of ‘Impractical Jokers’ had formed their group way back in 1999. They are known for their humorous performances in many live improv and sketch comedy shows. The two Jamil and The Tenderloins are expected to return for a possible third season.

What Can The Misery Index Season 3 be About?

Based on the card game ‘Sh*t Occurs’, ‘The Misery Index’ enables people to win bucks at the expense of the distress of others. Two teams are pitted against one another and asked to speed hilarious and miserable real-life events using the”misery index” – a ranking system made by a group of therapists. Each group is made up of one routine participant and two associates from The Tenderloins.

The primary gameplay is broken up into three rounds along with the ratings are measured on a numerical scale of 1 to 100 – based on the ‘Three Pillars of Misery’, bodily pain, emotional trauma, and long-term psychological effect. Each round gives the option of different cash prizes. While the maximum limit for around 1 is $500, the maximum earning is $1,000 for about 2. In the last round, the winner gets $2,000 and progresses to the bonus round where the value falls to $4,000. Considering that the arrangement has essentially remained the same for both seasons 1 and 2, the upcoming excursion should also stick to an identical structure.