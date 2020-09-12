Will there be a season 8 of The Curse of Oak Island? Details

- Advertisement -

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: The Curse of Oak Island is one of the most top-rated shows on Background TV.

The starring duo Rick and Marty Lagina seek to uncover the mysteries of the 220-year-old Oak Island. In this pursuit, they know about the history, mythology, and culture of this island.

The show has been operating for seven seasons already, but fans couldn’t get enough of it. This popular that has fascinated the audience for so long only wrapped up with its final episode of season seven that aired on April 28, 2020.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Release date

Well, fans are already convinced that the series will come up with a brand new season due to this high rise in ratings of season 7. We’ll need to look at it with a pinch of salt.

There has been no confirmation created by the official sites. The most crucial hindrance in bringing Season 8 into the awaited audience is the prevailing outbreak. Coronavirus has put a block on the creation of shows and movies in the entertainment industry worldwide.

It won’t be easy to take the newest episodes Nova Scotia, Canada, while keeping the security processes. But this will not die-hard fans to desire for season 8.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Plot:

The series is expected to resume with the quest of the secrets and the treasure on the Isle. Lagina brothers will continue to discover the unfound treasure and find out more about the curse of the island. It’s plausible that the series will be more exciting and adventurous in season 8.