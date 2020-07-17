WILL THERE BE A HOLLYWOOD SEASON 2?

- Advertisement -

Hollywood is a Netflix Limited series that was aired in May 2020 only. It is about a group of actors and filmmakers during the ‘Hollywood Golden Age’ in the post- World War-2 era, in which they are trying to make their dreams come true at all costs.

Hollywood season is created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. And after getting such great reviews, the creators of the show will come up with another season of Hollywood. But there hasn’t been any official news on the making of Hollywood’s season 2.

Hollywood discovered different segments like discrimination of women of colour and the LGBTQ community in the show. An image of the dark side of Hollywood was shown. Hollywood’s second season might cover up a different era of Hollywood, but with the same actors.

CAST TEAM OF HOLLYWOOD

Davide Corenswet

Darren Criss

Laura Harrier

Joe Mantello

Dylan McDermott

Jake Picking

Jeremy Pope

Holland Taylor

Samara Weaving

Jim Parsons

Patti LuPone

HOW DID HOLLYWOOD’S SEASON 1 END?

Hollywood did have a happy ending, after having some setbacks. But Hollywood didn’t have a happy ending in real life. Eleanor Roosevelt doesn’t show up to the movie studio, Rock Hudson married Henry Wilson’s female secretary hiding his sexuality, Meg was not a real film and even Ace Studios wasn’t a real company.

As Hollywood was historical fiction, Meg wins Oscar and Henry Wilson comes out about his sexuality great courage, and the series comes around with a happy ending.

All the actors have justified their roles with such severity and the series is written so brilliantly, that viewers are writing on social media platforms for a second season from Ryan Murphy.

Ryan Murphy wanted to show his viewers an optimistic and uplifting scenario of Hollywood with all the struggles actors faces in their life to reach the top and what few actors do to reach such places.

One must watch this show to see what goes behind the curtains.