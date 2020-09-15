Will There be a Botched Season 7? Premiere Date, Who Can be in it?

- Advertisement -

‘Botched’ is a medical documentary series that airs on E!. It was, and remains, one of the most critically acclaimed pitches on plastic surgery thus far. In reality, there are not a whole lot of other displays that cover the market of’Botched’ in precisely the same way – so it did not come as a major surprise when it outperformed all of the unscripted shows concerning medical professions in the year that it premiered, 2014. The series hasn’t declined in popularity since.

The fourth season’s production met a hiccup, which explains why it was aired in two parts in 2017 and 2018. Regardless of that, the series received a speedy renewal for both the fifth and sixth seasons. And now that its sixth excursion has also finished, here is all you need to know about’Botched’ period 7.

Botched Season 7 Release Date:

‘Botched’ season 6 published on November 5, 2019, on E!, showcasing another dose of complicated reconstructive surgeries. After crossing ten episodes, it moved to a mid-season break on January 20, 2020. It then returned using its 11th incident on April 13, 2020, and eventually wrapped up with event 15 on May 18, 2020.

As of this moment, E! hasn’t announced if the series will be revived for one more run. But considering its continuous fantastic performance on the station, we’re positive that it will find a go-ahead for a seventh edition as well. And if that happens, we can anticipate’Botched’ season 7 to premiere sometime in April 2021.

Botched Season 7 Cast:

As a television show, ‘Botched’ is not just a plastic surgeon’s office simulator – it goes above and beyond simply performing such surgeries, but rather focuses on corrective measures on past operation failures. Naturally, the cast of physicians isn’t an ordinary throw of the common plastic surgeon either. Still, it’s a group of Paul Nassif and Terry J. Dubrow – among the best and most powerful plastic surgeons and operation consultants on earth right now. As well as their accolades proceed their reputation: Dubrow had appeared for the 2000s’ most struck plastic surgery shows too – ‘The Swan’.

On the other hand, Paul Naseef also includes a sizeable fan after even disregarding his previous roles in medical docuseries such as this — he’s also been a recurrent part of the cast in real Housewives of Beverly Hills’. Between being a z-lister star on such scale while also being professionally trusted doctors and diagnosticians, Terry and Nassif are becoming an essential part of the show, and they’ll return to resume their hosting duties and diagnoses in the season too.

What Can Botched Season 7 be About?

The series follows Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif throughout the process of the diagnoses, consulting with the sufferers. The surgeries as every incident they take up individuals who’ve been the victim of an operation gone wrong – a botched’ surgery, either because of lack of professionalism, competency, or safety issues from previous surgeons, after which the patients are presented together with the remedial choices with a new surgery done correctly.

Amongst the cases that have been featured in certain episodes, we’ve got singer-songwriter “Tiny” Tameka Harris who attracts her best buddy to Dr Dubrow’s seeking help on her botched breast augmentation, Pixee Fox manifests the form of a dwelling cartoon post a plethora of plastic surgeries, along with a version which underwent an excess of fat recovered beneath her eyes. The season will also continue to follow Dr Paul Nassif and Dr Terry Dubrow as higher bets are thrown their way with much more interesting patients to perform procedures on.