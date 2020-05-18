Will the animes series The Rising of the Shield Hero be Back?

- Advertisement -

The Rising of the Shield Hero is an anime series adapted from the light novels written by Aneko Yusagi. The adaptation was first announced in June 2017.

Till now, there is only 1 season. The first season aired on June 9, 2019. It consisted of 25 episodes. The anime series got licensed in North America by Crunchyroll-Funimation partnership.

The series is about a man equipped with only a shield chosen to be one of the world’s great defenders. He faces a cruel betrayal and tries to gain back the public’s trust.

The show has an IMDb rate of 8 and 4.7 by Crunchyroll. The Japanese series has captured billions of people’s hearts, and so people are hoping for another episode. Thus, we have a piece of wonderful news for all The Growing of The Shield Hero fans.

The anime series outstands the dark fantasy genre.

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Cast

As of now, no major revelation has published about the cast of Season 2. We can expect to see some new faces as well as previous like Raphtalia, Naofumi, and Filo in the upcoming season. The expectations are growing high.

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Plot

There are no trailers for the second season, so we don’t have any proper idea of the plot. Season 2 is most likely to get picked up from where the first season ended. Speculations are this year will pick up some tales from volume 12 of this book.

We view Naofumi as a hero that is legitimate as he becomes even courageous, smart and lets go of the past.

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Release Date

At 2019’s Crunchyroll Expo, it got announced that the series will receive a second and third season. There is no confirmed release date, but we can expect it no sooner than October 2020 or starting of 2021. The production is currently under process.

All the anime fans have to wait a bit longer to see the Shield Hero be back.