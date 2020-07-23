WILL KAVYA AND DHRUV EVER LIVE TOGETHER AGAIN? KNOW ALL ABOUT LITTLE THINGS SEASON 4 UPDATES

Little Things is an Indian web series launched by Dice Media, starring Dhruv Sehgal and Mithila Palkar. The story is about a couple living together in Mumbai, and it depicts the everyday struggles they face and how they overcome them together.

Little Things has touched so many people that after its first season, Netflix bought it over later.

LITTLE THINGS SEASON 4 RELEASE DATE

The last season of Little Things got aired in 2019. Although there is no official announcement yet, few rumors claim the release of its 4th season by November 2020.

LITTLE THINGS SEASON 4 CAST

Mithila and Dhruv being the star of the show, will undoubtedly play their parts as Kavya Kulkarni and Dhruv Vats. This season will feature-

Navni Parihar as Ila Kulkarni (Kavya’s Mother)

Rishi Deshpande as Satish Kulkarni (Kavya’s Father)

Loveleen Mishra as Dhruv’s Mother

Veena Nair as Mrs. Latha Iyer

Abhishek Bhalerao as Murthy (Dhruv’s Colleague)

Priyanka Arya as Sushmita (Kavya’ Colleague)

Varun Tiwari as Akshay (Kavya’ Colleague)

Anika Ghaisas as Nupur (Kavya’ Childhood Friend)

WHAT TO EXPECT FROM FOR SEASON 4?

In the third season, we saw how Dhruv moves to Bangalore for 6months and how Kavya struggles with the long-distance, feeling alone and vulnerable. But she learns to adjust by exploring her life, making friends, and living without Dhruv. Both the characters show such changes one experience while pursuing their professional and personal life altogether.

They show both the characters visiting their families, realizing how time has passed, and having missed out on so much in their lives. With Kavya shifting back to Kanpur and Dhruv getting an offer from his old friend at the end of the season, what will happen to their relationship now?

All their fans are waiting desperately to see what will happen next. Will they stay apart and continue their long-distance relationship, or will they break up at the end? Let’s hope not!