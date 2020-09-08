Will Imtiaz’s first web series for Netflix have a comeback?

- Advertisement -

She, a female-centric crime drama, which also happens to be Imtiaz Ali’s first-ever show for any streaming platform, had gathered mixed reviews from the audience since the first season was released.

She was co-written by Imtiaz Ali and Divya Johry and directed by Arif Ali and Avinash Das. Unlike Imtiaz’s other works, which generally revolve around the protagonist building romance while facing several kinds of issues within themselves. She was a different concept for which his fans were excited about.

Release date of the sequel

The first season premiered on March 20, 2020, and had gathered mixed reviews from the audience. Although there has not been any official confirmation of whether season two will be created or not, if She manages to collect the views set by the streaming site, it will be renewed for season two.

It has already managed to receive a positive response from the critics with few suggestions. Still, there is a news that the second season might release in March 2021, though there is no official statement made on this yet.

The cast of the sequel

Aaditi Pohankar fits the lead role Bhumika Pardesi, a struggling woman proving herself with her potential ability. Vijay Varma joins her as Sasya. Vishwas Kini as Jason, Suhita Thatte as Bhumi’s mother, Shivani Rangole as Rupa (Bhumi’s younger sister), and Sandeep Dhabale as Lokhande are some of the other notable characters. The sequel of the series is expected to have most of its cast to be ready for a comeback.

The plot of the sequel

She is about a simple Marathi girl called Bhumi belonging to the lower strata of a middle-class.family in Mumbai. She works as a constable and is the sole breadwinner for the family. Bhumi is often compelled to work, even out of her comfort zone. For instance, when she is asked to wear a seductive avatar to go undercover and catch an elusive drug trade kingpin. Bhumi, while struggling with her issues, goes into the most dangerous regions of Mumbai. Her father is missing from the last thirteen years, her mother is severely ill, and her sister is a rebel. Moreover, her husband does not stay with her. She is also compelled to prove her worth in the workplace, mostly dominated by men.

If the show is renewed for its sequel, the story is expected to continue with Bhumi’s day-to-day struggles and how she overcomes them. The story may also continue with Bhumi taking up bigger challenges for her work, and the audience cannot wait to see her transform into a determined and independent woman.