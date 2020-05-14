Home TV Show Will Bloom and Cara be together again to take us back to...
TV Show

Will Bloom and Cara be together again to take us back to the mysteries of Carnival Row? Check the latest updates on season 2 of Carnival Row

By- Tejeshwani Singh
- Advertisement -

Carnival Row is an American fantasy web television drama series. It is available on Amazon Prime Video. So, far there is only 1 season.

It premiered on August 30, 2019. The show tells us about these mythical creatures who go to this city that is different from their homeland.

Season 1 has eight episodes with an IMDb rate of 7.9 and 57% Rotten Tomatoes. Each episode has a run time of 50-67 mins.

The series received good reviews from critics. It grew fans all over the world from the beginning. People loved the fantasy story and can’t wait for the next season.

Carnival Row Season 2 Cast

The series stars two great actors Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne. It’s confirmed that all the major actors will be back for the second season.

That includes Simon McBurney, Tamzin Merchant, David Gyasi, Andrew Gower, Indira Varma, and Jared Harris. There can be new faces on the screen.

Carnival Row Season 2 Plot

The theory says the second season will start from where season 1 ended. The fans expect to find the destiny of Fae. They might get many battles and clashes for this season.

In an interview, Bloom said that the new season is in good progress. It’s becoming more exciting and amazing day by day.

Season 1 was the building up of the story.

All we have to do is wait and see what the new season brings.

Carnival Row Season 2 Release Date

In July 2019, Amazon announced over social media that Carnival Row got renewed for season 2. The gave a tease by saying “We know you’ll want more. The story is just beginning.”

Due to the pandemic, the filming of the show has got delayed. We can expect it to be back in the mid months of 2021.

Stay tuned for many more updates.

Also Read:  Ozark Season 3: Here’s Something You Should Know, Release Date, Cast
- Advertisement -
Also Read:  Carnival Row Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot , Trailer And Coming Soon!!
Tejeshwani Singh

Must Read

Virgin River Season 2: Release date, Cast, Plot & more!

TV Show Arya Koyal -
BACKGROUND: Virgin River has been a hit on Netflix, with the first season of the show airing on the streaming service in December 2019. The show...
Read more

SEX EDUCATION SEASON 3: RELEASE DATE, CAST, TRAILER, PLOT EXPECTED AND MUCH MORE!!!

TV Show Rida Samreen -
ABOUT THE SERIES: Sex education is a series of a group of teenagers. These teenagers who deal with sexual and typical teenage problems have been...
Read more

Will Bloom and Cara be together again to take us back to the mysteries of Carnival Row? Check the latest updates on season 2...

TV Show Tejeshwani Singh -
Carnival Row is an American fantasy web television drama series. It is available on Amazon Prime Video. So, far there is only 1 season. It...
Read more

ALTERED CARBON SEASON 3: RELEASE DATE, CAST, AND NEW UPDATES

TV Show Rida Samreen -
ABOUT THE SERIES: Altered Carbon is an American web television series. It mainly features the cyberpunk genre which typically has a dystopian futuristic set up...
Read more

The Conjuring 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Everything You Need To Know!!

Movies Rahul Kumar -
Horror films are fun to watch, aren't they? Just as they make you fear for your life and quaking in your boots, of living...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 Moscoop | Designed by Shaurya Infosoft Pvt. Ltd.