Will Bloom and Cara be together again to take us back to the mysteries of Carnival Row? Check the latest updates on season 2 of Carnival Row

Carnival Row is an American fantasy web television drama series. It is available on Amazon Prime Video. So, far there is only 1 season.

It premiered on August 30, 2019. The show tells us about these mythical creatures who go to this city that is different from their homeland.

Season 1 has eight episodes with an IMDb rate of 7.9 and 57% Rotten Tomatoes. Each episode has a run time of 50-67 mins.

The series received good reviews from critics. It grew fans all over the world from the beginning. People loved the fantasy story and can’t wait for the next season.

Carnival Row Season 2 Cast

The series stars two great actors Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne. It’s confirmed that all the major actors will be back for the second season.

That includes Simon McBurney, Tamzin Merchant, David Gyasi, Andrew Gower, Indira Varma, and Jared Harris. There can be new faces on the screen.

Carnival Row Season 2 Plot

The theory says the second season will start from where season 1 ended. The fans expect to find the destiny of Fae. They might get many battles and clashes for this season.

In an interview, Bloom said that the new season is in good progress. It’s becoming more exciting and amazing day by day.

Season 1 was the building up of the story.

All we have to do is wait and see what the new season brings.

Carnival Row Season 2 Release Date

In July 2019, Amazon announced over social media that Carnival Row got renewed for season 2. The gave a tease by saying “We know you’ll want more. The story is just beginning.”

Due to the pandemic, the filming of the show has got delayed. We can expect it to be back in the mid months of 2021.

Stay tuned for many more updates.