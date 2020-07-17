WHY DID THE F9 MOVIE RELEASE POSTPONE? WILL PAUL WALKER’S CHARACTER MAKES AN APPEARANCE IN FAST AND FURIOUS 9?

- Advertisement -

Fast and Furious stands as a media franchise, centred on a series of American action films that are related to illegal street racing, heists, and spies. F9 film will be the ninth part of the Fast and Furious franchise, directed by Justin Lin and written by Daniel Casey.

It is a sequel of 2017’s The Fate of the Furious (F8).

Fast and Furious 9 (F9) movie was supposed to be released in May 2020 but due to the pandemic, the movie is postponed till next year. So, F9 will officially release in 2021. And yes, you heard it right, Paul Walker’s character is making an appearance in the upcoming F9 movie.

Haven’t watched the trailer yet? Go and check out the magnificent trailer of F9 now- https://www.thefastsaga.com/.

STAR CAST OF F9

Vin Diesel will be leading the film, with Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Christopher Brian Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Charlize Theron, Nathalie Emmanuel, and two newcomers John Cena and Michael Rooker.

LET’S CHECK OUT SOME FACTS THAT WE’LL GET TO SEE IN THE UPCOMING MOVIE!

How Hans came back from the dead?

Vin Diesel is a father now! How will that work out with all the fights and heists?

Mia is back, little Brian is around and Paul Walker’s brother also confirmed to play a part in F9 as Brian.

John Cena is playing Dom’s Brother.

Family is the most important thing for Dom, then will he kill his brother in the end? Or will he get killed? Why are they fighting?

Why there was never a mention of Dom’s brother in the previous movies?

Cars with rocket engines! Magnet Plane! Cars swinging! What’s next? Flying Cars? Oh wait, we have seen that too in Furious 7.

Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham will not be a part of F9.

From the trailer, let’s just say that science will probably take a hit with all the flyings and actions shown in the movie. Then again, it’s F9, who’s not going to want to watch it.