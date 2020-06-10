Why Black Mirror Season 6 Isn’t happening Anytime Soon, Check Here Original Updates

Popular Netflix series Black Mirror left the fans wanting with their latest season consisting of only three episodes. The fact that they had a star-studded cast including Anthony Mackie, Andrew Scott, and Miley Cyrus in the fifth season. It only added to the charm of the show. Fans are highly anticipating news of whether the sixth season is in the works. Keep reading to know more about it!

What is Black Mirror?

Black Mirror is a dystopian anthology whose first episode “The National Anthem” released in 2011 by Channel 4 in the UK. The first episode is dark, gloomy, and in some places darkly humorous and quickly sets the tone for the rest of the series. Each episode of this anthology follows a different storyline sharing a common theme of technology and how humans interact with it.

These stories have a near-future, cautionary tone that intended to warn against the misuse of modern technology. It’s strangely alluring aura has masses of people addicted to it. If you think you can stomach something that doesn’t necessarily have a happy ending, this show is definitely for you!

All We Know About Season 6

Black Mirror got the green light for the renewal of season 6 by the showrunners. Creator Charlie Booker initially said that nothing was going to stop them. It was also hinted that the next season might get six episodes as opposed to the three of the previous season.

However, amidst all the craziness caused by COVID-19, Brooker later said that no work was being done to create another season. While speaking with Radio Times, he said that he didn’t want to create stories about “societies falling apart” when the world was already a bleak place.

Meanwhile, he has busied himself with writing light-hearted things. The show has a record of taking its sweet time in releasing new seasons. Considering this new revelation, it isn’t likely that we’d be getting the sixth season anytime soon.