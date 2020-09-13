When Will 50 States of Fright Season 2 Release On Quibi?

- Advertisement -

What can we expect from Season two of 50 States of Fright? What are the recent updates? This is what we know about the cast, release date, and plot of 50 States of Fright season 2.

50 States of Fright Season 2: Release Date

50 States of Fright is a horror anthology net television series that debuted on April 6, 2020, for those that pre-registered and on April 13 for the general public. ’50 States of Fright’ year was released on April 13. The production of these movies and series was halted as a result of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Nevertheless, the second season is set to release on October 26 2020. Quibi is a new streaming service that intends to revolutionize mobile streaming by offering content in a quick 10-minute bite or sooner and will start on April 6. ’50 States of Fright’ is one of the displays that are going to be shown later.

50 States of Fright Season 2: Plotline

According to a press release, “The very first season of ’50 States of Fright’ will research stories according to urban legends from Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Oregon, and Washington that will take viewers deep interior of horrors. Stories to be featured include ‘The Golden Arm’ out of Michigan, ‘America’s Greatest Ball of’ Twin’,’Red Rum out of Colorado’ out of Cannes, and much more. 50 States of Fright’ is developed by famous filmmaker Sam Raimi (‘Spider-Man’,’ The Evil Dead’), who serves as the show’s executive producer. He’s also directed the narrative ‘The Golden Arm’, which he wrote with his brother Ivan Raimi.

50 States of Fright Season 2: Trailer

Quibi has released a trailer for the series, and it has some short sequences that are fabulous. It looks like the show will explore every possible aspect of terror, from scares and body dread to psychological thrillers and slashers. You can see the trailer here:

50 States of Fright Season 2: Cast