When is The OA Season 3 Returning? Is It Coming or Cancelled? Release Date, Plot And All Updates

The OA is an American literary TV series that was released on December 16, 2016. It was established on Netflix and has been created by both Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij.

It had been created by Plan B Entertainment as well as Anonymous Content. It’s had two seasons till now, with eight episodes in each season, all which were led by the creators of the show. The two seasons had good reviews and have been released within almost three decades.

The Story of OA

Almost seven years later she had disappeared, a young lady by the name of Prairie Johnson reappeared strangely. When she returned, she started calling herself the”Original Angel” (Hence the title of this series ) and exhibited supernatural skills.



She showed scars on her back as though she had developed wings exactly and gained back the eyesight that she had dropped when she was a kid.

Before the launch of this next year, Batmanglij had confirmed that the show would be a 5 part series, that is, it would have five seasons.

But after the release of this next season, Netflix canceled the series. This was a shock to the majority of the audiences all over the world since they still expected three seasons.

The second season had ended on a cliffhanger, as well as the fans eagerly waited for a definitive reply to the queries raised in the episode. But sadly, they won’t be replied.

OA Season 3 Cast

There is little to no possibility of the series returning, but when it did return, we would observe the principal Cast back on the monitor. It would comprise:

Brit Marling as Prairie Johnson / the OA / Nina Azarova / “Brit”

Emory Cohen as Homer Roberts

Scott Wilson as Abel Johnson

Phyllis Smith as Betty “BBA” Broderick-Allen

Alice Krige as Nancy Johnson

Patrick Gibson as Steve Winchell / Patrick Gibson

Brendan Meyer as Jesse Mills

Let us hope some other network revived that the series, and we get to see!