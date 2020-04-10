When is sex education season 3 coming to Netflix?

- Advertisement -

Sex Education was renewed for its Season 3 and it’s official. This year, Season 2 of this teen drama premiered in January. With over 40 million viewers, Sex Education continues to be regarding as a huge success. The critics have also acclaimed this comedy-drama. A month following the premiering of Season 2, Sex Instruction was renewed for another season by Netflix.

When Season 3 of Sex Education is Coming Out?

We do not have any official launch date of Gender Education’s Season 3. The founders have just declared the renewal of the drama for Season 3. Season 1 of this internet series came out. So, if the previous pattern will be followed by the creators then most likely Season 3 will emerge in January 2021.

Sex Education Season 3: Will There Be Any New Characters?

It’s possible that the creators could incorporate some characters in Season 3 to produce the plot more participating. It has been done by them in the second season too. Details such as Isaac, Rahim, and Vivienne Odusanya were included to make the storyline more interesting.

So, it is anticipated that some significant and new figures will be introduced by the founders. Although, it is not officially confirmed till today.

How The Story Will Progress In Season 3 of Sex Education?

It is expected that the story will be continued by the Season 3 from the ending point of the season. It is being predicted that the lover gap between Maeve Wiley will intensify and Issac & Otis Milburn would play a noticeable part. These are just speculations and the prediction of no storyline is verified.