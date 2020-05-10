When is Dracula season 2 Releasing on Netflix? Click here And Know The All Updates

- Advertisement -

Are you a fan of vampires and Dracula? Well, the most recent addition to the record of shows about Dracula and vampires is- Dracula.

This drama and horror television series were released on January 1, 2020, also comprised of just 3 episodes.

WHAT IS DRACULA SEASON 1 ABOUT?

Dracula Season 1’s narrative revolves. Throughout his stay, he experiences Dracula, who feeds on his blood, leaving him weak and dull.

Harker finds himself trapped in a castle with undead brides. When he is killed by Dracula but somehow revives things take a nasty turn for Harker. The series follows the battles between the descendants of Dracula and Van Helsing.

How can he manage to rekindle? Can Dracula kill him? Who are those undead brides?

Watch the season to find the answers.

DRACULA SEASON 2 RELEASE DATE AND WHAT TO EXPECT FROM IT.

Well, Dracula year two has not been yet confirmed by this TV series‘ manufacturers, but keeping in mind we can be optimistic about another season.

We can make a guess it will release in 2021 if the manufacturers renew it for another season.

Since the show is not entirely dependent on the novel by Bram Stroker, we cannot say much about the storyline of the season.

DRACULA SEASON 2 EXPECTED CAST.

We can anticipate Claes Bang to return to the role of Dracula if there’ll be a Dracula Season 2. Since Dolly Wells who played the roles of Harker and Sister Agatha Van Helsing died in the series and John Heffernan, it’s very unlikely they will return for another season. We can expect to see some brand new characters.

WHERE TO WATCH DRACULA SEASON 1?

Dracula season 1 has an IMDb evaluation of 6.8/10 and can be available on Netflix.