Starring: David Stakston,Jonas Strand Gravli,Theresa Frosta Eggesbø ,Emma Bones,Henriette Steenstrup,Synnøve Macody Lund,Herman Tømmeraas

Release Date: sometime in the latter half of 2021.

Ragnarok is a Norwegian television series about a teenage boy who has no idea he is the God of Thunder. The show was so successful that it topped Netflix’s most popular list in the UK on February 5th, surpassing Henry Cavill’s The Witcher by five places.

Season 1 was critically acclaimed and received a 7.5 out of 10 ratings on IMDB. Let’s see what’s next for the Nordic series after season 1’s brief yet highly entertaining six 45-minute episodes, which culminated in an epic war between Magne and Vidar.

Plot: What Will Happen in Season 2 of Ragnarok?

The show’s antagonists are the Jutul tribe, also known as the Jotunn in Norse mythology. These entities may be familiar to fans of Marvel’s Thor films as antagonists. The Jotunn are colossal ice giants that are the Biblical counterparts of demons in Norse mythology.

OH MY GODS. Stop what you're doing! Production of Ragnarok season 2 has⚡ finally⚡ begun ⚡ pic.twitter.com/5AiP7EHeId — Netflix Nordic (@NetflixNordic) September 2, 2020

In the series, the Jutul family is Norway’s fifth wealthiest family, and they own many factories that are contributing to climate change and industrial pollution in Edda. Magne must stand up to them and save his town.

Magne would most likely face new villains, who will most likely be influenced by Norse mythology, after defeating the leader of the Jutul family in season 1.

Season 2 of Ragnarok has yet to receive an official release date from Netflix. With the current state of the world, expect it to be sometime in mid-to-late 2021. As of now, we have no idea when development will begin or whether it has already begun; in any case, the new season will not arrive until at least April 2021.