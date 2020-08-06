Home Business What We do in the Shadows Season 3: What new BBC is...
What We do in the Shadows Season 3: What new BBC is planning !!

Yogesh Upadhyay
With the second series of ‘What we do in the Shadows’ concluding in July 2020 on BBC 2. Many fans are wondering whether their favourite Staten Island blood suchers will return. But the US Network FX confirm the series for a renewal and will have a season 3.

Release date for Season 3

Though FX till now has not reveal a potential release date for season 3 . And it’s unlikely that the productions on series is likely to start soon. Because of Corona pandemic entertainment industry is just ceased. So filming and productions will start in 2021 only if conditions comes undercontrol. After estimating this show will return earliest till mid 2021 or late 2021.

Storyline for Season 3 Plot

Season 2 of ‘What we do in the Shadows’ left viewers on a cliffhanger. After Nando’s  loyal fimilaiar Guillermo use his inherited vampire hunting techniques . And kills Vampire council and immortal guests . Season 3 will explore the aftermath of this mass killing . What will Nandor , Laszlo, Nandja will do with Guillermo as they know about him now ?

Throughout Season 2 we also witness Guillermo grow increasingly tired with serving Nandor. After it become apparent that the former Ottoman empire leader has intentions of turning him to Vampire . Let’s see what Season 3 brings to us.

Cast that may return for Season 3

Although there is no official disclosure of the cast by makers till now. But being a sequel to previous season some of the core cast will return. Kyvan Novak , Mark Berry , Natasia Dometriou , Mark Proksch , Harvey Guillen , Jake MC Dorman , Nick Kroll, Mark Hamill.

