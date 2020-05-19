Home TV Show What is the future of the Derry Girls? Let's check it out
What is the future of the Derry Girls? Let’s check it out

By- Tejeshwani Singh
Derry Girls, a British sitcom dark comedy series created and written by Lisa Mcgee. It is available on Netflix. The series is set in Derry, Northern Ireland, in the 1990s.

So far, there are 2 seasons tat got premiered. The first season premiered on January 4, 2018. The second season premiered on March 5, 2019. Both seasons have six episodes each. The episodes have a run-time of 20-30 mins.

Derry Girls have an IMD rate of 8.4 and hold 98% Rotten Tomatoes review. The series shows five teenagers creating chaos and seeking for adventures. The show became a hit worldwide and acquired a bigger audience.

Derry Girls Season 3 Cast

The cast for the next season includes Saoirse-Monica Jackson as Erin, Louisa Harland as Orla, Nicola Coughlan as Clare.

Also Jaimee-Lee O’Donnell as Michelle, Dylan Llewellyn as James. Tara Lynne O’Neil as Ma Mary and Ian McElhinney as Granda Joe is also expected to return.

We are not yet confirmed whether there going to be new add ons or not.

Derry Girls Season 3 Plot

There are no rumours or updates on the third season. The first two seasons were engaging and humorous, and we’re currently expecting the same in the new season. The writers are working on it as the fans have raised their expectations high. When the trailer drops as soon as possible, we’ll get to know about the storyline.

Derry Girls Season 3 Release Date

The third season got renewed immediately after the second season got over. The production started filming the series. It was supposed to get a release in mid-2020, but it got pushed back due to the current situation. It can be either expected by us by after half 2020 or 2021 depending on the situation.

The fans have to wait for the teenage comedy to return.

Tejeshwani Singh

