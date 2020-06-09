What is Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s current stance on Fleabag Season 3? Check Here Latest Updates

- Advertisement -

Fleabag Season 3:

In the final moments of Fleabag’s second season, the titular heroine (played by the show’s creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge) tells him, Hot Priest, “I love you.” He heartbreakingly assures her, “It’ll pass.” Minutes later, the screen on season 2 of the critically acclaimed series cuts to black.

But the world’s fervour for a third season has not passed. And like Fleabag’s lust for the forbidden Priest (Andrew Scott), the fact that another season has been publicly refuted by Waller-Bridge only strengthens the desire for it. What began as a 2013 one-woman play swept the Emmys in September with six wins and collected two more Golden Globes on January 5. But the awards attention towards Fleabag has not softened Waller-Bridge’s resolve on another season.

“I haven’t changed my mind about season 3,” she told Deadline backstage at the Globes. “It feels more and more about being the right decision. [These awards shows] are just beautiful goodbyes. But there’s been so many goodbyes every time.”

What is Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s current stance on Season 3?

The face of Fleabag has not made any promises that a third season will be happening. She’s discouraged fans from getting their hopes up about a return. When asked by the BBC about season 3, she declared, “I have thought about it and there isn’t going to be one. This is it—this is the final curtain.” She added, “And yes, I did say that last time.”

The performer has stuck to her word—for now. In August, she told The Hollywood Reporter, “I feel like it’s done, but I do have a fantasy of bringing her back when I’m, like, 45 or 50. She went on the biggest journey over the past two seasons, and she started as someone who sorts of hated herself and ended up as someone believing that she could love again and forgive herself. I have to respect that arc and let her go and live for a bit.”

In the same interview, Waller-Bridge disclosed that “the reasons to end never felt as guttural as they do now,” adding, “I’m a big follower of the old gut.”

Where did Season 2 end?

There’s good news and there’s bad news. Season 2 of Fleabag ended in such a heart wrenching, beautiful way that it could serve as a worthy ending while simultaneously making us ache for another instalment.

Fleabag’s finale saw her evil Godmother, deliciously played by Olivia Colman, marry her father (Bill Paterson) in an outdoor ceremony officiated by the Priest, no less. Fleabag mended her relationship with her sister Claire (Sian Clifford) just as Claire’s marriage to Martin (Brett Gelman) ends. The workaholic sister is free to race to the airport rom-com style for her true love, also named Klare (Christian Hillborg).

Fleabag and The Priest head to the bus stop as they assess where their impossible relationship can go. In the end, he chooses his faith over Fleabag. And, using only her eyes, she mournfully asks the camera to remain behind as she walks out of frame.

Waller-Bridge said the genesis for season 2 began with the idea that someone would notice Fleabag’s direct address to camera, a quirk previously shared only with the audience. “I knew that she was going to meet somebody,” Waller-Bridge told Deadline of Scott’s Priest. “I knew that that person was going to go, ‘Whoa. What was that? Where did you just go?’ And when that idea came up, I went, ‘Oh, shit.’ It was one of those rare feelings. It surprised me when I thought of it. Then it was like, ‘When this happens, it’s going to be huge for her.’ Knowing that he did that became central to his whole existence in the show.”