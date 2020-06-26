Westworld – The world of the west, the park of insatiable desires and fantasies is just around the corner

The record-breaking, science-fiction HBO series that won hearts of so many people has already bagged 9 Primetime Emmy awards but is back to get more. Created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy and produced by HBO, it is based on the 1973 film of the same name. Where they refine human desires to their utmost cruel fantasies and fetishes. A park is created involving non-human host who looks and behave just like a normal person. In that modern era, where everything is digitalized, people come here to satisfy their carnal desires and burn down their fetishes on the bodies of the ‘hosts.’

Release Date of Westworld 4

This famous web series is appreciated for its first season, which took the series ranking by storm on the 2nd of October 2016. It was ranked as the most-watched first season of any HBO series.

Now, if we look at the pattern – the first season was out in 2016, 2nd in 2018, and the third one released just this year. So obviously the next season would be in 2020. The wait is going to be aching, but rest assured cause on 22nd April Sky TV confirmed the coming of the fourth season.

Casting Members of Westworld 4

As far as the reports are concerned, our kick-ass Dolores Abernathy (by Evan Rachel ) will be there for sure. So will Arnold/Bernard by Jeffrey Wright along with Thandy Newton as Meave Millat.

Other casts include Tessa Thompson as Charlotte Hale, Ed Harris as William / The Man in Black, Luke Hemsworth as Ashley Stubbs.

The Plot of Westworld 4

As we know, the parks and the hosts hold mysteries, but the real game began when in the first season. Dr. Robert Ford implements a new “Reverie” update that causes some hosts, including Dolores Abernathy and Maeve Millay, to gain sentience. The Delos was irritated and were to hunt them down, Bernard. On the other hand, while helping out to find a solution to the bug, he reveals that he is a ‘host,’ a host-based on Arnold. Now that the hosts are capable of feeling things, things start to get more complicated. Maeve also tries to locate her ‘daughter’ even though she knew she’s a host.

As for the fourth season, no official pen and paper story could be traced, but fans provide their theories where the ‘android’s ‘ virtual world would be taken over, and the hosts would be put to an end, and their sentence would be expired.

