Westworld Season 4 Theory: How Evan Rachel Wood Returns

Evan Rachel Wood Will return in Westworld season, but not Always as Dolores. HBO’s Westworld took a radically different turn in its 3rd season, moving the atmosphere from the west and in the futuristic real world, where Dolores was running rampant after her escape out of Delos. Westworld abandoned Dolores’ goals for humankind intentionally obscure, and Bernard and Maeve tried to prevent her mortal crusade. In the end, Dolores did not wish to ruin humanity and sneak Earth for her particular type. Rather, the farm woman sought to ruin Rehoboam, the pc every movement, and also, it succeeded in humankind though was barbarous.

For this particular cause, Dolores gave her entire life At a sacrifice. Desperate for the secret to the Sublime, Serac hunts her thoughts and hooks Rehoboam and Dolores together. He does not anticipate that Dolores will triumph over Maeve and utilize the very last dregs of her psychological ability to pass control of the whole system from Serac into Caleb, that symbolizes most of humanity and makes the choice to turn off the round machine. Dolores sacrificed her life to provide control of its destiny to the guy, although she was seen by many as a danger to humankind.

Westworld Season 3’S Finale Recreated Fight Club’s End

The idea of death is very loose in Westworld but equally productions and cast members assert that Dolores’ passing was the real deal and warn against fans not to expect a miraculous resurrection. But when requested by Variety when Evan Rachel Wood was departing Westworld, Jonathan Nolan (co-showrunner) responded”I **king expect not.” Was so determined that Dolores’ has been gone once and for all, this response hints at strategies for Evan Rachel Wood to return as another character. The celebrity certainly would not be the very first cast member to perform several characters in Westworld, after all.

If Evan Rachel Wood was going to return to Westworld for a character aside from Dolores, how could it work and who’d she perform with? Westworld has ever indulged in a feeling of duality, whether that be between hosts and humans, WestWorld along with the actual world, or even Arnold and Ford. In season 3, Dolores divides her character into a lot of different hosts, one being the guise of Charlotte Hale. From the finale, Hale developed her, had broken from Dolores, and began producing her military of hosts. Continuing Westworld’s love of mirroring, Hale could place a part of herself to some bunch which seemed such as Dolores (the Evan Rachel Wood form). Caleb becomes the chief of Hale dresses up like Dolores to take advantage and the rebellion. Evan Rachel Wood playing Charlotte Hale faking to become Dolores – how Westworld.

Additionally, it is important to keep in mind that even though Dolores is dead, one is in play. Besides Hale, Martin, and Musashi, Dolores also introduced herself to the Lawrence server, and it is this version which makes contact Bernard at Westworld’s season 3 finale. Since he is carrying out Dolores’ orders, Lawrence has not gone rogue, and also the incident renders this host busy in the world that is actual. Dolores might attempt to reassemble with himself if Law-lores is living. Without the post, but this procedure is likely to go wrong, and the result may be Evan Rachel Wood enjoying with a host, born.

Nevertheless Evan Rachel Wood yields to Westworld in season 4, Dolores since the viewers must understand her stays dead. The character’s season 3 forfeit was incredibly significant and crucial to its arcs of Caleb, Bernard, and Maeve. Bringing Dolores back she had been earlier threats.