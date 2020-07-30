Westworld Season 4 : Release date,cast ,plot and a twist in future !!

Westworld

Westworld is a fantasy series that has among the enormous budgets. This is a creation of Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy and production under HBO. The show is an adaptation from the 1973 film of Michael Crichton of the same name. The series till now has three parts and a lot of love and attention all around the world.

Westworld Season 4 Release date :

HBO officially revived the fourth season of this show on 20 April 2020. And now fans are in joy to see more Westworld. However, series will return in 2020 because advanced technology and Robots require a lot of time. Meanwhile, due to the COVOID19 epidemic entertainment industry is just ceased too.

Plot and basic storyline of show :

The series is about Westworld, a fictional park with distinct creatures and Robots. In the 21st century, artificial intelligence Rehoboam becomes harmful to humanity and controls them. The fantastic thing is that no character can be murdered as the host may take control of another body and reunite.

The main cast for season 4:

The show is a high budget show with some prominent artists in it. So the primary and leading actor will surely return; they include Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright, Evan Rachel, Ed Harris, Adron Paul, and more.