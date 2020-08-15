Home Netflix WestWorld Season 4 : Release date, Cast, Plot and things must know...
WestWorld Season 4 : Release date, Cast, Plot and things must know !!

By- Yogesh Upadhyay
Westworld is a show with all ingredients of the best show like mind twits, twisted future, and a dystopian world. A fully packed, outstanding series. The show is a creation of Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan under HBO. The show is an adoption from a film of the same name. The series gets an appreciation from all the sides because of its visuals, performances, theme, and excellent background scores.

Westworld Season 4 Release Date :

The third season of the show premier back on 15 March 2020 till 3 May 2020. With a total of eight episodes, the show announces the renewal in April 2020. Meanwhile, Sky Atlantic confirms the broadcasting of concerts in the United Kingdom. Estimating the previous seasons and current pandemic scenario, we cannot expect it before 2022. Rest all in the hands of HBO.

Plot for Westworld Season 4 :

Season 3 unfurled away from the futuristic theme park and has a more human world. Moreover, season 3 has a lot more action than in previous seasons. In the finale, William, aka Man in Black, dies. Now expectations are season 4 will explore the fate of Dolores Abernathy.

