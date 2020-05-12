WESTWORLD SEASON 3: RELEASE DATE, CAST, LATEST INFORMATION AND MUCH MORE!

- Advertisement -

ABOUT THE SERIES:

Westworld is a show which is based on the 1973 movie of the same name and its 1976 sequel Futureworld. The park of dreams, which turns into a nightmare, is up for a significant setting and cast shakeup with the new season. The show is known for the unexpected turns its storytelling takes. After season two’s end, that put forth so many questions. Everyone is eager about the new season.

CAST:

The casting which has caught the most attention is that of Breaking Bad’s Aaron Paul. He lives in the show’s future and could be the antithesis to what Dolores considers humanity. The Chi’s Lena Waithe has also been added to the cast list of this season even though what character she plays remains unknown.

The other cast members include Evan Rachel Wood, Tessa Thompson, Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright, Ed Harris, Luke Hemsworth, Katja Herbers, and Rodrigo Santoro. They will all return to play significant roles, continuing their story from previous seasons.

STORY PLOT:

At the end of season two, we see that Dolores has killed Charlotte, assumes her form, and takes the revolution pout to the world. The post-credit scene with William being interviewed shows that the show has decided to move to a forward timeline.

Season three trailer promises us a “whole new world.” The creators have hinted that the show could be span over aeons as these characters do not understand mortality the same way.

RELEASE DATE:

HBO had renewed Westworld in the early run of season two. The third season was premiered on 15th March 2020.

TRAILER:

The trailer is not officially out. Click on the link below to watch the announcement.