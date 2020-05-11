Westworld season 3: Cast, Release Date, Plot And All Related Information Here

- Advertisement -

Westworld is an American science fiction drama series produced by HBO. The series based on a 1973 movie with the same name. The series is now available on Disney plus Hotstar.

Till now the series consists of three seasons. The third season is currently running. Season 1 and season 2 both had ten episodes. Season 3 is having eight episodes. The first season it premiered on October 2, 2016. The second season it premiered on April 22, 2018. The latest season premiered on March 15, 2020, and aired its last episode on May 3, 2020.

The series holds an IMDb rate of 8.7 and 83% by Rotten Tomatoes. Westworld is unique and worth watching. The series uses a narrative that plays with our perception of time and.

It has action, complex characters, amazing visual effects that will make you crave more.

Westworld season 3 Cast

The cast of season 3 Westworld is almost the same as that of the previous seasons. We will see Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores Abernathy. She is one of the main characters still there—Thandie Newton as Maeve Millay, Jeffery Wright as Barnard Lowe.

Ed Harris as William or Man in Black as we say and many more characters according to the show.

Westworld season 3 Plot

Westworld is an American Old-West amusement park. The entire storyline takes place in this amusement park.

The third season continues from the last season-ending. The new thing that we will see that Dolores has recreated her host body. She seeks information about the AI Rehoboam.

Dolores will also have an affair with Caleb Nicholas, and they both will try to escape the Westworld. To see what finally happens to Westworld go check out the third season.

Westworld Season 3 Release Date

The first announcement of the third season was in May 2018, and later on, it got premiered on March 15, 2020. This season came with the subtitle The New World. The last episode of the third season aired on May 3, 2020.