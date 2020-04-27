Home Celebrity WEST WORLD SEASON 3: CAST, RELEASE DATE, TRAILER AND EVERYTHING WE KNOW...
WEST WORLD SEASON 3: CAST, RELEASE DATE, TRAILER AND EVERYTHING WE KNOW SO FAR.

By- Rida Samreen
ABOUT THE SERIES:

Westworld season 2 did surely scramble up our brains. We all due wait to see what happens in season 3 this time. It’s been 16 months since the release of season 2. Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy’s sophomore effort received more mixed reviews than their freshman debut. No one can deny just how highly anticipated its upcoming third season is ahead of its March 15 debut.

CAST:

The second teaser trailer of season 3 also confirms that Tessa Thompson, Luke Hemsworth, Rodrigo Santoro, and Ed Harris are also all back this season. Katja Herbers will also return, but not as Emily. As for returning Westworld cast members, we know Evan Rachel Wood will be back as Dolores and Jeffrey Wright as Bernard too because we saw them in season 2 last.

STORY PLOT:

Season 2 of Westworld ended with a large number of Hosts either dead or crossed over into the “Valley Beyond”. It Dolores where Evan Rachel Wood uploads to “a place no one will find them.” The Hosts who are for sure alive at the end were Dolores and Bernard as well as Stubbs who is heavily implied to be a Host too.

Dolores killed Charlotte Hale and inhabited a Host version of her body to set her plan of escape into motion. Halores then killed Bernard, before rebuilding both his and her Dolores’ body at Arnold’s home. She also smuggled five pearls out of Westworld and into the real world.

RELEASE DATE:

HBO has announced that season 3 of Westworld will premiere on March 15, 2020. The reveal arrived with a cryptic teaser. Including real-life events such as political protests in Hong Kong and the impeachment of President Donald Trump in the United States.

TRAILER:

A new trailer for season 3 of Westworld arrived on February 20. Click on the link below.

