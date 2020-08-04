Home Business We're Here Season 2 : Release date,cast and plot and HBO's decision...
We’re Here Season 2 : Release date,cast and plot and HBO’s decision !!

By- Yogesh Upadhyay
We’re here is a HBO’s documentary series on featuring former “Rupaul’s Drag Race ” contestants Bob and Drag queen , Shangela and Eureka O’Hara. First season of the show primier on 23 April 2020. The show is a creation of Stephen Warren and Johinie Ingram. The series is about the trio of drag queens who travel across US to recruit small town residents . To participate in one might only drag shows . The show has an approval rating of 83% and 8/10 on Rotten Tomatoes.

We’re Here Season 2 Release date

In a piece of news which send fans of the show into a frenzy . HBO on 5 June announced that the series has renew for part 2. The network announces the renewal in a hertfeel on Instagram. The post amidst the nation wide protest against police brutality. Meanwhile pandemic conditions will also impact a delay on the release of second season of the show.

Expected plot for We’re Here Season 2

The series will continue to show case the journey of trio drag queens . Who will continue travelling across the country and uplifting the quer community. Though till now there is no disclosure regarding the places they will visit.

Yogesh Upadhyay

