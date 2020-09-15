We’re Here (season 2): Mysterious About The Favor Storyline Here!!!

- Advertisement -

Feeling a little under the weather, a little blue? Are there times when you don’t feel like doing anything, just sit down and stare into the void? As much as we’d like to say “MOOD”, chin up buddy! We’ve got you!

You might want to turn that laptop or television on and tune into “We’re here”. An American reality television series airing on HBO, “We’re Here” is created by Stephen Warren and Johnnie Ingram.

CAST

David Huggard as Eureka

D.J. ‘Shangela’ Pierce as Shangela

Caldwell Tidicue as Bob the Drag Queen

PLOT

“We’re Here” features former RuPaul’s Drag Race contestants Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara, and Shangela. The trio of drag queens travels across the United States to recruit small-town residents to participate in drag shows. This show which premiered on April 23, 2020, got an amazing response from the critics as well the audience.

The trio did an amazing job of boosting the confidence of millions across the world. Their energy is so contagious and wholesome, that it would surely make you want to be a part of them.

We’re gonna miss this

Hoping for SEASON 2#Still2GetherPHFinale thank u for being part of our nights here in the Philippines we will miss you 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/bvMsmI0M5W — [email protected] (@Buenaobramitch1) September 11, 2020

The whole concept of being a drag queen is an art. An art that is woven with the beautifully intricate threads of confidence, beauty, and a smile.

With an IMDb rating of 8.2/10, this show has stolen millions of hearts, lifting their spirits. “We’re here” also played a major role in getting people out of the closet.

Watch this to lift your spirits and it’s time for all of us to be queens!