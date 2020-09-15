Home Netflix We’re Here (season 2): Mysterious About The Favor Storyline Here!!!
We’re Here (season 2): Mysterious About The Favor Storyline Here!!!

By- Tejeshwani Singh
We’re Here (season 2)
Feeling a little under the weather, a little blue? Are there times when you don’t feel like doing anything, just sit down and stare into the void? As much as we’d like to say “MOOD”, chin up buddy! We’ve got you!

You might want to turn that laptop or television on and tune into “We’re here”. An American reality television series airing on HBO, “We’re Here” is created by Stephen Warren and Johnnie Ingram.

CAST

  • David Huggard as Eureka
  • D.J. ‘Shangela’ Pierce as Shangela
  • Caldwell Tidicue as Bob the Drag Queen

 

Halleloo, Season 2! The queens are coming for you. Hit the link in bio to learn more about how you can be part of the journey.

PLOT

“We’re Here” features former RuPaul’s Drag Race contestants Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara, and Shangela. The trio of drag queens travels across the United States to recruit small-town residents to participate in drag shows. This show which premiered on April 23, 2020, got an amazing response from the critics as well the audience.

The trio did an amazing job of boosting the confidence of millions across the world. Their energy is so contagious and wholesome, that it would surely make you want to be a part of them.

The whole concept of being a drag queen is an art. An art that is woven with the beautifully intricate threads of confidence, beauty, and a smile.

With an IMDb rating of 8.2/10, this show has stolen millions of hearts, lifting their spirits. “We’re here” also played a major role in getting people out of the closet.

Watch this to lift your spirits and it’s time for all of us to be queens! 

 

Tejeshwani Singh

