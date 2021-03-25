We’re Here Season 2: HBO Has Renewed Drag Race Queens’ We’re Here For A Second Season

Stephen Warren and Johnnie Ingram produced the show, and Peter LoGrec is in charge of the direction. Its first iteration drew a lot of attention, particularly from Fab Five fans, because it’s essentially a combination of ‘Queer Eye’s heart and straight-up drag transformations from ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race.’ If your wig has been snatched and you can’t wait to learn more about ‘We’re Here’ season 2’s release date, cast, and other information, keep reading.

When Will The Second Season Of We’re Here Premiere?

Season 1 of ‘We’re Here’ premiered on HBO on April 23, 2020, at 9 p.m. ET. It is divided into six-hour-long episodes. On June 4, 2020, it came to an end. The show was renewed only one day after season 1 ended, on June 5, 2020.

HBO Programming EVP Nina Rosenstein said in a statement. We’re Here has a resonance that we had hoped for but couldn’t have predicted. The tales of our small-town drag queens brought us all together in a very positive way.

We can’t wait to see Bob, Shangela, and Eureka continue to help others find their voice.” Despite the lack of a confirmed release date, we anticipate the second season of ‘We’re Here’ to premiere in Summer 2021.

Storyline:

The show is emotional and heartwarming because it is about volunteers/mentees who have personal reasons for participating in drag performance. Some want to know what it’s like to be a drag queen, others want to be accepted by society, and even others want to apologize for their toxic feelings on queer identities.

A straight couple opts for a drag-themed wedding in the first season, as well as a father who wants to show his love for his daughter. The queens also assist a gay make-up artist who yearns for his father’s affection and acceptance, as well as a devout Christian mother trying to restore her relationship with his estranged bisexual daughter.

Season 2 will follow the same format as the first, but it may expand globally. If COVID-19 permits, the new version is supposed to have more fun, a wider range of cultures, and more life experiences.